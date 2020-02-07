In what has to be one of the most profound disappointments in American politics, United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was unofficially removed as Congress’ “Smartest Person In The Room” when she petulantly, and without justification, ripped into pieces her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech during the president’s appearance before Congress the evening of Feb. 4, 2020.
To further illustrate her total loathing of Trump, she was careful to make sure all news cameras were focused on her as she performed the sacrificial deed. Pelosi’s arrogance and silliness has reached new thresholds, even by congressional standards.
Things began to unravel for Nancy when she originally announced she was opposed to impeaching the president unless there was bipartisan support from both Houses of Congress. While the Democrat-controlled House had sufficient votes to impeach, the Republican-majority Senate would surely not convict.
At this time, she was wise enough to realize if both Democrats and Republicans couldn’t agree to at least discuss the possibility of impeaching Trump, then it would be foolish to even try. There simply were not enough Democrats to go it alone, even if every one of them ultimately voted to remove Trump.
Without Republican support, impeachment was a moot issue. The 100-member Senate requires 67 votes to remove a president, not a simple majority of 51. Democrats couldn’t muster more than 47 or 48 — about 20 votes short.
What would be the point of taking the time, effort and money to impeach the president if the votes to do so were not close to what is required? Not a particularly difficult question to figure out. Or, so it would seem.
Nevertheless, Nancy caved to the demands of the more radical members of her party and agreed to begin the impeachment process on Sept. 24, 2019. A few days before Christmas, the House of Representatives rammed through two impeachment accusations — Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
These pseudo-charges were a final attempt to ensnare Trump, as every one of their prior allegations failed from a lack of authenticated evidence or substantiated witness testimony. Realizing their impeachment circus tent was about to collapse, the Dems hastily concocted the abuse of power and obstruction of congress nonsense in order to have at least something to forward to the Senate for trial.
During the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted not guilty to convict Trump of the two charges, ending one of the most political miscalculations in American history.
Perhaps sensing the impending Senate’s vote of Trump’s acquittal, and realizing her esteemed days of being the smartest person in the room were nearing an end, Nancy must of decided to go out with an unprecedented theatrical performance by tearing-up the president’s written speech and in frustration tossing it onto her podium’s desk.
Like Murphy’s Law, things got worse for Nancy. The next day the Senate decided to acquit the president of her documented accusations.
For only the third time since the founding of the country, a sitting president was exonerated from a House-inspired impeachment. Nancy can now add that tidbit of info to her long political resume.
Nancy, it’s been a good ride, but its time to pack-up your spurs and head home.