Just when I was becoming despondent over the sad state of affairs of our nation’s current political environment, recent reports disclosing that the Mount Graham Red Squirrel population has increased by three additional rodents (“AZGFD: red squirrel population up 4 percent,” Eastern Arizona Courier, Dec. 4, 2019) came just in time to salvage some confidence in the professional abilities of a typical agency of government.
I never suspected, for even a moment, the absurd antics of the never-ending Trump impeachment circus could be overshadowed locally by good news from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Against all odds, the highly valued bushy tailed little critter is making a comeback just in time for the Christmas season.
Unmistakable evidence there really is a Santa Clause.
There is also the U.S. Forest Service, whose fire suppression incompetency — if not outright dereliction of duty — led to the destruction of nearly 50,000 acres of Mount Graham timber, vegetation and wildlife. Particularly impacted was the Red Squirrel’s habitat.
The questionable Frye fire was a fire that should have never happened. Originating from a lightening strike in the foothills of Mount Graham, USFS management decided against deploying a fire team to extinguish the small blaze, saying it was too dangerous terrain to risk sending personnel. Instead, they concluded it was wiser to let the fire burn. A reckless decision that quickly produce an even more disastrous calamity.
Fire fighting is an inherently dangerous profession. No one forces a person to signup for the job. The idea is to contain and extinguish a fire before it can do further damage. To claim a single remote lightning-caused blaze was too perilous to risk intervention, flies in the face of logic.
Was the fire any less cost-effective or dangerous 50,000-burned acres later?
So, the little fire rapidly erupted into a raging inferno. Within a few days nearly half the mountain was ablaze with little hope of containment. Hundreds of firefighters and equipment arrived on scene. Daily fire updates were doled out to an angry public demanding explanations why such a catastrophe was permitted to occur. At one time, the Frye fire was one of the largest wildfires burning in the country.
In the end, the bungled actions of the Forest Service cost the taxpayers a reported $20 million to $30 million. To my knowledge, no Forest Service official has been held accountable. As always, publicity eventually waned and the Forest Service gradually returned to business as usual, leaving an ecological disaster as a testimonial of their faulty skills in forest supervision.
Forget the catchy Smokey Bear ad, “Only you can prevent forest fires,” we unequivocally know otherwise.
Considering the amount of moisture Mount Graham receives in a normal year, a once pristine desert “Sky Island” will take many decades to recover.
While attention is presently focused on the fate of the endangered red squirrel, nearly wiped-out by the fire, there is scant mention of the current status of other birds and animals residing on the mountain. These creatures, at least to me, are just as important. They, too, were forced to flee the flames, breathe the smoke and attempted to survive the conflagration.
There’s minuscule comfort in realizing while the mountain’s silhouette against a blue sky reveals thousands of charred sticks — formerly green trees — at least the government protected red squirrel is receiving recognition and assistance.
I wish them luck. As a suggestion, if a red squirrel sees a USFS employee approaching, turn and run away quickly. Their chances of seeing another Christmas may depend upon their reaction time to a human associated with burning down their house.