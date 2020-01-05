The new year is only a few days into 2020 and already Democrats are yelling for more stringent gun controls — even confiscation.
In further evidence the Democrat Party is no friend to gun owners, the Democratically controlled Virginia State Legislature recently proposed additional gun controls that could lead to eventual firearms seizures by the state police and National Guard. Reportedly, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam is requesting an additional $250,000 in funds to finance anticipated corrections department expenditures in processing alleged firearms violators.
Readers might remember Mr. Ralph Northam appeared in a recently released, highly publicized 1984 medical yearbook photo showing two individuals disguised in blackface and dressed in a hooded Ku Klux Klan robe. Northam later commented he didn’t believe he was in the picture, but was not certain. Perhaps not certain he was in blackface or masquerading as a Klan member. A muddling confession, to say the least.
Either way, he successfully managed to be eventually elected the Democrat governor of Virginia, due in large part to the liberal population of the northern part of the state, a large concentrated area of federal employees in the Washington, D.C., area.
The gloves have come off, at least in Virginia. The governorship and both houses of the legislature, now firmly in the hands of Democrats, are no longer trying to conceal the fact they will continue to push mandatory gun controls, aka “gun safety propositions” in an effort to remove certain firearms and accessories from the public.
A contemporary example of precisely why the Second Amendment was included in the United States Constitution. The people’s “right to bear arms” serves as a deterrent to the establishment of a tyrannical government. It is not — as many politicians and media know-it-all’s tell us — simply an endorsement to hunt deer, rabbits or shoot paper targets.
Those events were already well understood and accepted in Colonial America. As was the right of self-defense and the protection of life, liberty and property. The Second Amendment guaranteed the private use of individual firearms to help reinforce these concepts.
It still does.
Many folks in Virginia also realize this. Recognizing Virginia’s state legislature has gone too far in its quest to restrict firearms ownership, thousands of gun owners living in more than 70 of the 95 counties in the state have established themselves, with the assistance of county sheriffs, as Second Amendment sanctuary counties.
Their reasoning being if certain states and cities can declare they are a sanctuary for illegal aliens, then by similar reasoning lawful gun owning citizens — with the cooperation of local sheriffs — can do the same to protect their rights from an overreaching government. Additional states are also considering comparable pro-gun strategies.
Who would have ever imagined American citizens living in American communities would have to resort to declaring themselves “sanctuaries” from American imposed firearms restrictions? It’s nuts!
Dozens of pro-gun/anti-Northam billboards are now showing-up in various locations around the state, often linking billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg and Northam has co-partners in promoting Virginia’s anti-gun agenda. Bloomberg has spent millions of dollars on his “Every Town For Gun Safety” campaign in encouraging private firearms reduction.
How would a large percentage of the state’s population be treated by law enforcement if they suddenly decided they were not going to voluntarily surrender their firearms, no matter what the law says?
Virginia’s Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins has an idea — deputize citizens who can lawfully be deputized.
In a Dec. 4, 2019, Facebook post, Sheriff Jenkins wrote, “I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.”
His proposal has the backing of the county board of supervisors, who voted 7-0 to affirm Culpeper County as a “constitutional county.”
Also, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage remarked, “Be it known that the Page sheriff hereby declares Page County, Virginia, as a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary,’ and that the Page County sheriff hereby declares its intent to oppose any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
However, as expected, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring disagrees the counties can ignore state law, regardless of their reasons.
“It is my opinion that these resolutions have no legal effect,” Herring said. “It is my further opinion that localities and local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact.”
Obviously, Mr. Herring is entitled to his “opinion,” just as local sheriffs — the chief law enforcement officers of the counties — are entitled to theirs. Both offices of government are constitutionally required to uphold the law. The question is, has the Virginia gun “law” in this case been constitutionally enacted? Many do not believe it has.
Think of this for a moment; a state or city government that intentionally fails to notify ICE, Border Patrol or other police agencies to the presence of unlawful people in their communities, but at the same time is possibly willing to deploy the state police or National Guard to round-up private firearms owners, is a government that has absolutely no respect for the law, citizens’ rights or the constitutional principles they are based upon.
Similar actions are being conducted by other far-left Democratic city councils and state legislature members who either intentionally or erroneously believe additional firearms restrictions will make everyone safer.
Apparently, many of these reasoning-impaired legislators are ignorant of the fact the National Guard is primarily composed of citizens who are part-time soldiers. As a result, it is doubtful they would be overly willing to turn-in their own guns or confiscate the arms of their family and friends.
Also, with over several hundred million firearms in the country, how many police officers would place themselves in harm’s way by attempting to seize the lawful guns within the community they have sworn to protect? It might be a suicide mission.
It’s noteworthy to realize many National Guard members and active police officers are military veterans who also have taken an oath to uphold and defend the constitution. I’m not certain that allegiance automatically extends to whatever piece of questionable legislation may be promoted by any particular state legislature.
Several large cities in the United States — mostly administered by liberal Democrats — already have strict gun control statutes. Yet, gun crime in these municipalities is rampant. Hundreds of murders and shootings occur yearly in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, New Orleans and other large metro areas. An obvious indication that when gun control laws are enacted under the pretense of making a community safer, only the private citizens are impacted while the criminal element remains non-compliant.
According to FBI statistics, rifles and shotguns are not the weapons of choice in most deadly related crimes. With the exception of an occasional mass-shooting event — which is rare but sensationalized in the press — knives, blunt instruments and physical attacks are used in most assaults with a deadly weapon.
Walmart has recently joined the left’s demands that certain guns and ammunition will no longer be sold in their stores. Never mind none of their firearms and ammo has been used in the commission of a mass shooting. It wouldn’t be too unrealistic to expect the company to eventually get out of the firearms and ammunition business altogether. Of course, Walmart’s decision to downsize its firearms department is good news for other gun retailers.
During the Obama Administration gun manufacturers and sales outlets enjoyed a robust business due to the fact people were uncertain of the president’s indecisive stand on private gun ownership. President Trump’s outspoken defense of the Second Amendment has lessened public anxiety and fears of stricter universal gun controls have waned. Except, perhaps, in localities administered by leftist Democrats.
2020 is off and running with the Dems not only wanting to impeach the president, but also trying to take your guns away. Hold on to your wallet, they especially like increasing taxes to pay for all the “free stuff” they want to give away.