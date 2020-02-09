“The #Democrats have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves.”
— Actor James Woods, tweeting on the Iowa Democrat Caucus vote counting blunders.
Contrary to public opinion, not everyone in Hollywood is a raving liberal. True, many of the more prominent directors, screen writers, actors, actresses and talk show hosts tilt decidedly leftward, and some of their stunts and political statements makes one wonder if their brains are actually receiving sufficient amounts of oxygen.
Opinions are one thing, skewed facts another. It’s when they mix the two and begin sputtering a sort of hybrid gibberish that it becomes obvious they’ve departed reality and slipped back into the world of make-believe.
However, actor James Woods is not one of those confused “Hollywood types.” Actually, he’s a very educated and intelligent guy with an impressive work resume’.
So, when he Tweets “Poor Bernie. They aren’t going to let this poor old fool win no matter what he does. He sold his soul to Hillary in 2016, and the devil will take her due. The fix is in,” he has a reasonable suspicion Bernie Sander’s days are numbered, whether he knows it or not.
Elizabeth Warren doesn’t fare much better: “Not enough room in the Warren Tee Pee for women of color? Not a surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever.”
His outspokenness hasn’t gone unpunished. Twitter banned him for a while because of perceived improprieties. Not totally unexpected since the social media police are constantly monitoring what is considered objectionable speech by certain individuals and organizations. And, of course, if the subject is deemed appropriate for the rest of us to be exposed to.
But his thoughts on the Iowa Democrat Caucus FUBAR (fowled up beyond all recognition) proved unarguably correct. Even the speech censor’s at Twitter couldn’t dispute the chaos of the vote counting that continued for several days.
Let’s keep this screw-up in perspective. We’re not talking about a general election sized event involving millions and millions of votes. Or keeping track of national Powerball Lottery numbers and dollars.
No, it’s a small state presidential primary election where a couple of thousand final votes are ultimately tallied from 1,681 precincts. With 99 percent of the vote in (I don’t know if it will ever be 100 percent), the top five vote earners received only 2,118 votes between them. The remaining candidates gathered considerably less.
So, let’s just say there were about 2,200 votes cast in the entire Iowa Democrat Presidential State Caucus. That works out to approximately 1.3 votes per precinct. That’s right, 1.3 votes. For this, a sophisticated computer system is needed?
Although not an exact comparison, during the 2018 primary election, Graham County cast 5,936 votes more than two and a-half times as many as the Iowa Caucuses.
Graham County counted their votes in a few hours. After a week’s time, Iowa is still counting and said it will reevaluate the numbers as to be certain it is a valid total. Don’t know how much longer that will take.
U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-La., perfectly summed-up the discombobulated situation in Iowa — “What a bunch of knuckleheads!”
Iowa’s problems seem to involve some kind of computer-app that malfunctioned. Or so we’re told. Who really knows?
Not being very computer savvy, and certainly not a “woke” individual, when I hear it is taking over a week to tally a couple of thousand votes, I automatically think “Doesn’t someone have a pencil and paper handy?”
What the hell is going on? Have we become so dependent upon technology that we can’t figure out what to do when it fails or doesn’t operate properly? No one ever considered a back-up plan?
“A pencil and paper; you must be joking.” Like the ancient rotary phone, a pencil and paper is a relic of the past, remembered only by those who haven’t a Facebook account.