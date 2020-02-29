Mike Bibb, this is not the first time I have wanted to comment about what you share with readers as your opinion and it seems like my patience has paid off. Now I have your own words to sum you and what you are sharing as your “opinion” up. In your column (“Breaking news — Nancy Pelosi dethroned as the smartest person in the room,” Eastern Arizona Courier, Feb. 8, 2020), you described yourself perfectly when you wrote: “Opinions are one thing, skewed facts another. It’s when they mix the two and begin sputtering a sort of hybrid gibberish that it becomes obvious they’ve departed reality and slipped back into the world of make-believe.”
You speak of people as though you have researched them thoroughly when. in fact, I doubt you have looked any further than President Trump’s or others’ Twitter feeds. You often comment during your trashing of all things Democrat that you are no expert on certain topics; well, I am no expert on journalism, but I had no idea that writing under the guise of an “opinion columnist” releases you from being a responsible journalist or columnist and the nine principles of journalism.
What are the nine principles of journalism? While various codes may have some differences, most share common elements including the principles of truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, impartiality, fairness and public accountability.
Before I write anything else, let me make it clear that “no, I am not a registered Democrat, nor have I ever been.” I do have a passion for the truth, and when people write or spread false information in a day and age with quick and easy access to the facts, there really is no excuse for it except, as you said, “they prefer living in make-believe land to the real world.”
I find it interesting that you question whether the brains of some of the more prominent people in Hollywood are receiving enough oxygen because of statements they have made (obviously, this is anyone who makes political statements you don’t agree with or like). Actor James Woods, however, does not fall into the category you label “confused Hollywood types.” Just admit you don’t know anything about Woods, you just like his bashing of Democrats. The first thing that crossed my mind when I read his tweet, which you shared in your column, was “Why does a Republican care enough about a Democratic primary to make such ugly, angry and bitter comments that have no facts to back them up?”
Mr. Woods’ tweet read “The #Democrats have cheated elections for so long, they can’t even elect themselves.” Where are the facts to back this statement up? Does this include something he did or took part in all the years he was a Democrat?
Your comments concerning the reasons given for the Iowa caucus results possibly not being true because that is that we were told but “who really knows” shows how biased and skewed you facts and opinion are. What really amazes me is that you can make such comments, yet I have no doubt you believe everything President Trump writes in his tweets. You comment about Democratic Party members name calling, but there isn’t anyone as good at it as the President.
You made it sound like Twitter’s reasons for blocking James Woods were not good, but they had good reason. You don’t look into that; you just like putting things out there to convince yourself that make-believe land is actually the real world.
I don’t know where you got your information about the number of votes cast and needed to be counted or recounted in Iowa, but it looks like you got delegates mixed up with actual voters. There were 176,574 voters in the Iowa Democratic caucus, and they do have 100 percent of the total vote tallied (contrary to your comment “I don’t know if it will ever be 100 percent”).
The one thing you wrote that I do agree with (even though you only said it about Senator Schumer) is your comment about “because he has been in office for so long.” That is the problem with both the House and the Senate. There shouldn’t be such a thing as a career politician. Am I the only who finds it interesting that Congress deemed it necessary to put term limits on the presidency, but not their own offices? We are supposed to be run by a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” But for a long time now, we have been a government of the politicians, by the politicians, for the politicians.