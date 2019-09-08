In addition to a sizable portion of its population living in squalor, San Francisco is now under siege from domestic terrorists.
Or, at least that’s what the San Francisco Board of Supervisors called it.
According to a Sept. 4, 2019, National Review article, a recent SF board resolution declared the National Rifle Association a “domestic terrorist organization” and recommended “the city and county of San Francisco should take every reasonable step to limit those entities who do business with the city and county of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”
Now, in addition to being a drug-infested sanctuary community, San Francisco has to man the ramparts in expectation of an invasion by hordes of angry gun-wielding NRA members determined to pillage the city back into the Stone Age.
The threat of potential violence may be even greater than the one previously posed by the uncivilized use of plastic straws or the barbaric practice of having a pet goldfish.
Seems in San Francisco — and California in general — nothing is immune from the lunacy of government and politics.
A Sept. 4, 2019, story in USA Today quoted Supervisor Catherine Stefani, sponsor of the resolution, as saying the declaration specifically calls the NRA an “absolutely disgraceful organization.”
She further reminds us the resolution also states, “The National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.” As a result, the NRA’s opposition to gun controls is “standing in the way of saving lives.”
Stefani neglected to mention San Francisco has thousands of NRA members who haven’t harmed or murdered anyone. Not a single affiliate has shot up any public schools, churches or Walmarts. To the contrary, many own businesses, providing needed services and paying income, property and sales taxes to the city.
Quite the opposite of the city’s massive homeless environment, filthy streets and sidewalks, and crime- tainted neighborhoods.
Yet in her mind, NRA folks should be relegated to the bottom rung of San Francisco’s social ladder. They’re simply not worthy of associating with the high and mighty of the city’s snooty ruling elite.
Most of them are probably also members of the stinky “basket of deplorables.”
Even worse, red MAGA caps are prominent wherever they assemble. An obvious giveaway of their terrorist intentions.