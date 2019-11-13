2020 Democratic presidential candidates are touting free health care for everyone. However, they’re a little sketchy on how to pay for it. Or if there’s actually enough money to pay for it.
The recent Courier editorial “Warren’s Medicare for All is not reform and it’s not realistic” (Nov. 6, 2019) pointed out a few of the fallacies certain Democrats are hawking in their proposed health-care revisions. Most are unattainable and financially impossible.
Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are telling voters who’ll listen that Medicare For All is the panacea to remedy our nation’s health-care ills.
I’m not certain they actually believe this tripe or, more than likely, are just yammering in hopes of convincing the public that a single-payer, socialized government health system is superior to a privately operated one.
In Bernie’s case, it seems he’s talking out of both sides of his mouth. I couldn’t help noticing during his recent heart attack episode in Las Vegas, Bernie was attended to by private physicians in a private hospital. He was not flown to Canada or Cuba to be placed on a nine-week waiting list to receive government-provided medical treatment.
Hypocritical? Certainly. Bernie has plenty of money to seek whatever health-care assistance he may need. Being a wealthy socialist seems contradictory to the socialist mantra of equality for all. Except, of course, some are always more equal than others.
So, how much would “free” Medicare for 330 million people cost?
1. A lot
2. More than a lot
3. A supertanker full of cash
4. More money than all U.S. billionaires have combined
5. All the above
The correct answer is 5.
Bean counters at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimate universal health-care coverage would require about $3 trillion annually. Which is about the same amount the treasury receives in taxes per year. Simple arithmetic indicates doubling the revenue needed to pay existing government expenditures and new health-care costs would require doubling the taxes. Hardly free, except in the minds of liberal Democrats and brain-dead socialists.
We all saw the havoc ObamaCare inflicted upon the health-care system. Medicare For All would make that debacle seem like receiving a complimentary flu shot at the local Walgreens.
Dems’ are reluctant to explain how their health-care design would work or how they intend upon financing it. Warren is sly enough to parse words, saying her plan would only require “2 cents” from the wealthy (referencing her proposed 2-percent wealth tax on millionaires) and “overall costs” would magically go down for middle-class families.” She’s also admitted several million jobs would be lost due to a lack of need for corporate private insurance employees.
Recently, Warren tabulated her health plan would cost $52 trillion over the next 10 years, or about $5 trillion a year. Interestingly, $52 trillion is more than twice the current national federal debt.
How Liz figures the math is kind of mystifying. In order to fund an annual $5 trillion health-care plan, and still keep the government operating, the CRFB has listed several options Bernie and Elizabeth might employ. However, their figures are based upon a $3 trillion yearly health-care proposal. Obviously, $5 trillion would cost substantially more.
A 42-percent national sales tax might do it but, in the process, wreck consumer spending and the economy. Who could afford an additional 42 cents added to already existing sales taxes on every dollar spent? Imagine buying a new car or home that would suddenly cost 42 percent more. Very few could manage that kind of financial hit.
Maybe a 32-percent payroll tax equally divided between employers and workers. Or a 25-percent income surtax on everyone. Again, these rates of taxes would automatically reduce most folks’ standard of living for the very evident reason they would not have as much money to spend on other things, including necessities.
Whatever scheme or schemes is ultimately decided upon, it all boils down to the individual consumer and taxpayer. Corporations pay lots of taxes — and some don’t — but the taxes they pay are included in the cost of doing business and collected from the consumer. Whether it’s sales taxes, property taxes, payroll taxes, income taxes or a myriad of other taxes, businesses and corporations merely gather taxes and forward the revenues to local, state and national treasuries.
So in reality, Democrats’ health-care propositions are simply an additional tax upon an already tax-weary society. They won’t admit it, but that’s exactly what it is.
Their proposals sound appealing until layers of the onion are peeled back, revealing it’s really nothing more than a cleverly orchestrated scam to attract votes, increase taxes and enhance government authority.
Socialized medicine may work for those who don’t have the means to pay for it; it’s not such a good deal for everyone else getting stuck with the bill.
The next time you hear a politician promise the government is going to give you something for free that will benefit not only yourself but also the country, change the channel immediately and watch something a little more believable — Nickelodeon, maybe.
Remember, if these wizards of money management and national policy are so smart, how come we’re $22 trillion in the hole?