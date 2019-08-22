As the liberal wing of the Democratic Party continues to shift further left, moderate members are becoming increasingly concerned the party is moving too quickly in appeasing the demands of its more progressive individuals.
Several congressional Democrats and nearly all 2020 presidential contenders are openly embracing some form of socialism and advocating the alleged advantages of a socialistic form of government. Capitalism, they say, has run its course and now is the time to peacefully change the government through the election process.
Not everyone agrees, particularly those familiar with the civil and economic disasters of previous socialist societies. Contemporary proponents are busily re-constructing a new facade for their current version of socialism — skillfully crafted to appeal to the less informed and impressionable. Keeping with their line of propaganda, they enthusiastically champion imagined successes, while intentionally avoiding any mention of socialism’s numerous abysmal failures.
The Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party of the Kennedy era, or even 20 years ago. There’s an entirely different mindset among the newer generations, fostered by liberal teachings in our educational system and recited daily in the entertainment and news media.
In a column published in the Courier a few months ago (“Chinks in the armor?” Eastern Arizona Courier, March 30, 2019), I wrote of broadcast journalist Ted Koppel exposing the left-leaning tendencies of the media, primarily inhabited by liberal Democratic Party followers — particularly their obviously biased treatment toward President Trump. The prejudice is so apparent few bother to dispute it.
Recently, a March 29, 2019, op-ed article in the Omaha World-Herald by former Nebraska Democratic Senator and Governor Bob Kerrey said he believes the party faithful have become “delusional” if they think “Americans long for a president who will ask us to pay more for the pleasure of increasing the role of the federal government in our lives.”
In other words, socialism’s appeal is the government should be the primary provider and regulator of nearly every facet of our lives. Even though many erroneously believe all this manna would be free, in reality, someone must pay for it . . . one way or another.
“The second Democratic delusion is that Americans were robbed of the truth when special prosecutor Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr concluded that President Trump did not collude with Russia in 2016,” Kerrey maintained.
He continues in his opinion piece, “Rather than investigating the president further, Congress needs to investigate how the Department of Justice got this one so wrong. If the president of the United States is vulnerable to prosecutorial abuse, then God help all the rest of us.”
Simply, if it is now possible for a department of government to fabricate crimes out of thin air, based upon lies and fraudulent evidence, and use these false accusations to try to remove a lawfully elected president, then truth and justice has been subverted and none of us is immune from whatever criminal charges the government may decide to bring against us.
During a congressional hearing July 24, 2019, Mueller reconfirmed his two-year investigation findings that no evidence was found to implicate the president in some kind of conspiracy with the Russians during the 2016 general election, a fact of life the Democrats continue to mope over.
Nevertheless, a government brazen enough to attempt a coup d’etat against its own president and commander-in-chief will certainly have no qualms arresting and incarcerating anyone else it deems a threat to its authority, especially if the targeted subjects do not have the means and wherewithal to defend themselves. We’ve seen several lives adversely impacted or financially plundered during Mueller’s investigation. And in the end, for what?
Sadly, evidence of the Mueller investigation points to the fact if an individual is politically influential but rubs the ire of those not agreeing with him, then there is no limit to the amount of time, effort and money that can be spent in trying to neutralize him. If a single agency of government is unsuccessful in accomplishing the deed, multiple departments can be summoned to the struggle, including the Department of Justice, FBI, IRS, CIA, etc.
Kerrey also reminded us that, in addition to promising free stuff for everyone, phony Green New Deals, climate change compliance, Medicare-For-All (including illegal aliens), free college tuition, open borders and other politically engineered agendas, socialist regimes are also prone to imposing suffocating taxes.
One need look no farther for confirmation of this reality than the nearby nations of Cuba and Venezuela, both wracked by socialist policies imposed by dictatorial regimes. What slivers of civil law remain are determined by government stooges at the top. Public elections are a contrived extravaganza, intended to foster a phony feeling of civic participation. It’s all a sham.
We’re a little more refined in the United States. Our socialist political candidates do not tell us outright what their ultimate plans are, instead pledging “the transformation of America” into some kind of socialist paradise where everyone is equal and can benefit from the efforts of everyone else. It’s the wave of the future, and the train of universal exuberance and prosperity is about to leave the station. If we don’t get on board, we’ll be left behind.
Next stop: Suburbs of heaven . . . or the city limits of hell. In a socialist wonderland, it’s difficult to tell the difference.