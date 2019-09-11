In what has to be one of the most bizarre statements uttered by a left-wing college instructor, a former psychiatry professor said President Trump may be a worse mass murderer than several of the most brutal dictators of the last hundred years.
Quite an accusation, considering Trump hasn’t killed anyone.
A typical contemporary college education experience. For privileged exposure to this kind of nonsense, parents and kids voluntarily acquiesce to thousands of dollars in student fees and loans. Upon graduation, students may actually know less than when they enrolled, but at least they’ll have an expensive framed diploma to prove it.
During an interview on Brian Stelter’s show, “Reliable Sources,” on CNN on Aug. 25, Dr. Allen Frances, former chairman of the Psychiatry Department at Duke University in Durham, N.C., said he believes Trump’s reluctance to accept the climate change mantra could eventually lead to the deaths of hundreds of millions of innocent people.
Sort of a “Super-Holocaust” on steroids. Or, possibly, the professor has been infected with an acute case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” an increasingly common ailment affecting many liberal members of society.
“I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them are well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these. Lumping that is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems and stigma as it is,” Frances said.
He continued, “Second, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy politics to persist. Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”
By Frances’ rationalization, there are more than 60 million crazy Trump voters confusedly roaming the country. Not to mention the demented condition of the majority of the Electoral College.
Apparently, only the informed elites in academia, the media, Hollywood and the Democratic Party are the only politically sane voters left. The rest of us ignorant deplorables have been banished to a place worse than The Swamp.
I’m not certain the professor has ever personally examined the president, or if he’s had any other experiences with him to professionally formulate his opinions of Trump’s mental fitness. I am sure, however, Frances never participated in a course on American and world history. If he did, he must have dozed through the class discussion on dictators and other evildoers of the 20th Century.
Particularly the chapter mentioning Chinese despot Mao Zedong, who was responsible for slaughtering about 45 million souls. Russian taskmaster Joseph Stalin is credited with killing approximately 20 million. Adolph Hitler — whom the left frequently compares to Trump — comes in third place with around 11 million dead. Figures do not include tens of millions of additional individuals these tyrants forcibly incarcerated into their prisons, gulags and labor camps.
Remarkably, Stelter didn’t question Frances’ absurd remarks, later saying, “I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties. Not hearing the comments is my fault.”
Typical CNN gibberish. The show’s host didn’t hear, or ignored, the guest’s comment calling the president one of the most vile individuals in modern times. Even more incredible is the fact the left actually believes Trump could adversely alter the climate dramatically enough to cause the deaths of several hundred million humans.
Well, I guess that pretty much dismisses the giant asteroid theory of our future extinction. Unless, of course, Trump can also call down the fire, brimstone and space rocks the size of Alaska. If that’s the case, a gradual rise in sea levels seems an almost compassionate way to end civilization.
Just to make certain there was no doubt in Frances’ mind that Trump will become Earth’s all-time champion of mass murderers, he tweeted, “Terrible damage Trump is doing to world climate at this global warming tipping point may be irreversible/could kill hundreds of millions of people in the coming decades. Many of them our children & grandchildren & their children. This is an existential crisis for humanity.”
Apparently, former President Barack Obama failed to receive Professor Frances’ warning prior to recently purchasing his $15 million secluded retreat on near-sea level Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Obviously he, and other wealthy neighbors, are not aware their expensive abodes will soon be underwater from melting icecaps.
The hypocrisy is so thick a diamond blade saw is needed to cut through it.
I’m speculating the professor must have earned a double major in school: psychiatry and climatology. Imagine, a university psychiatrist explaining the intricacies of global warming. Obviously, his misuse of the phrase “global warming” was a Freudian slip. Everyone knows — even an old batty truck driver like myself — the politically correct terminology is “climate change.”
At least until a revised version of the definition is written . . . again.