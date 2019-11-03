Whether you agree or not with Hillary Clinton’s brand of politics or her views on certain current events, at least she’s consistent — one way or another the Russians are to blame for her 2016 presidential loss.
Of course, Donald Trump also had something to do with it. However, Hillary remains undeterred she could “beat him again” if she chose to enter the 2020 race.
Which makes me wonder if Hillary is really of the opinion she’s the rightful tenant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and Trump is just an intruder, unlawfully loitering around the White House grounds and occasionally sneaking onto Air Force One.
Reviving a previous theme, Hillary thinks she’s recently uncovered additional Russian operatives contributing to her 2016 loss. And, if you can believe it, they’ve been secretly embedded in her own Democratic Party.
Actually, disguised as 2020 presidential candidates.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Dr. Jill Stein have been accused by Hillary as being “Russian assets” surreptitiously working behind the scenes to help derail her 2016 presidential election.
Maybe, somehow, they rigged thousands of voting machines or subverted the Electoral College. Whatever the case, she’s certain she was robbed and it wasn’t her fault she lost to someone the likes of Trump.
By the way, Stein has already dropped out of the race and Gabbard has told Hillary to give it up and stay home. Pouring vinegar on the Democratic impeachment rankle, Gabbard insists if they wish to remove Trump from office they should do it through the election process, not impeachment.
With only a year remaining until the general election, attempting to void the people’s previous vote is a dangerous maneuver, particularly when there is no verifiable evidence to confirm the president is guilty of an impeachable offense. If the Democrats continue to manufacture falsehoods and conduct secret meetings in hopes of ousting Trump, there is a very distinct possibility all their efforts will resoundingly backfire in next year’s election.
Nevertheless, in Hillary’s mind she was predestined to ascend to the presidency and everyone knew it. Media, Hollywood and Las Vegas odds makers had no doubt. New White House linen was being custom ordered to re-welcome the Clintons. Mainly because the last time they occupied the residence the cupboards were nearly stripped bare upon their departure.
Having a few consequential family flaws, and maybe one or two or three unresolved legal entanglements, the Clintons have always been amazing escape artists from controversies of their own making. What would normally be considered prohibited behavior seems to have little influence in their decisions.
Consequently, it’s no surprise Hillary sees Russians everywhere, simply due to the fact that someone or something must be blamed for failed intentions and deflated egos. Being in the limelight several decades anesthetizes many politically oriented hucksters to everyday law and order. Especially if they happen to be lawyers themselves and familiar with tricks of the trade.
So, what is Hillary’s latest motive in accusing a couple of fellow Democrats of being Russian agents? Speculation is speculation, but there is always the ever present notion Hillary still harbors deep resentment of being rejected by “deplorables” in 2016 and is giving more and more thought to 2020. Recent book tours, television interviews and accusatory tweets of Democratic presidential contenders are classic Hillary routines designed to redirect attention to herself.
If she’s going to make her move it had better be soon because certain required election filings need to be made in order to qualify for individual state primaries.
With a languid field of presidential candidates, Democrats are desperate for leadership. Their uninspiring message of more socialism, green new deals, increased taxes, gun controls, free college, free health care and constant chatter of impeaching President Trump is not winning many converts. While Joe, Bernie, Elizabeth and Pete promise a bright new future under their guidance, their similarly sounding messages have failed to ignite public enthusiasm.
Hillary is eyeballing all of this nonsense and, weighing the pros and cons, may soon decide her expertise is urgently needed to unseat President Trump. The fact voters have turned her down before doesn’t seem to dent her arrogance: She’s Hillary Clinton — Queen of the Democrat Party — and will do whatever she damn well pleases.
Besides, who’s going to tell her she can’t?