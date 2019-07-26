Since before President Trump took office in January 2017, Democrats have been demanding his impeachment based upon whatever excuse they could find or fabricate.
On July 17, 2019, they had their chance to finally end the charade and move forward with the impeachment process.
The U.S. House of Representatives, which the Democrats control, voted 332 to 95 to set aside the proposal, in effect, ending any impeachment proceedings — at least for now.
Webster’s Dictionary defines “hypocrisy” as being “the professing of publicly approved qualities, beliefs or feelings that one does not really possess,”
In other words, for all the hand-wringing, finger-pointing, vitriolic accusations we’ve heard from the Democrats for more than two years that if only they had the chance to impeach the president, they could easily carry out the deed with overwhelming success. The vote would be a landslide in favor of Trump’s impeachment.
Similar to their disappointment with the 2016 presidential election totals, followed by their disappointment with the findings of the Mueller investigation, now they can add to their growing list of disappointments the 332-to-95 beat-down of their impeachment resolution.
Obviously, the lopsided vote clearly showed at least one thing — not all Democrats believe the proposed impeachment of the president is a smart move, in spite of the media’s ringing endorsement of the idea.
The impeachment proposal was sponsored by Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green. This was the third time Green tried to get an impeachment resolution passed but the first time House Democrats actually decided to vote on the matter.
While the proposal easily failed, with 137 of the 235 Democrats siding with Republicans, it was successful in accomplishing one of Green’s ambitions — “This will be an opportunity for us to go on the record; either we will move forward with impeachment or we will vote against it,” he said.
True. House Democrats opposed to Trump’s impeachment are now a documented fact. When 2020 state party campaigns begin in earnest, I’m sure this development will be a major issue among Democratic candidates. It’s one thing to vocally express impeachment of the president; it’s quite another to vote against it.
However, in Washington’s swamp, defeat is not always defeat, but a tactical maneuver designed to lull the opposition into a false sense of security. It could also be a reluctant acknowledgement that “we just got our butts handed to us on a platter.”
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives as well as a seasoned politician, gently attempted to soothe the frustration of the situation by reassuring everyone, “As I have said over and over again, with all the respect in the world for Mr. Green, we have six committees that are working on following the facts in terms of any abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the rest that the president may have engaged in. That is the serious path that we are on.”
Serious path? Come on, Nancy, you’re simply rehashing previously disproved accusations while at the same adding a new chapter to the fairy tale “the rest that the president may have engaged in.”
Really, that’s the best explanation you could offer? Sounds as ridiculous as a police officer giving a citation to a motorist for being in alleged violation of “the rest of the traffic laws he may have broken.”
Nancy, you’re third in line of presidential ascendancy and one of the most powerful women on the planet, but comments like these make me wonder if it’s finally time to collect your government pension, descend the stairs into your well-stocked wine cellar to sip your favorite California chardonnay — made from grapes grown in your own Napa Valley vineyards — and begin spending quality time with the great-grandkids. While you can still remember most of their names.
Perhaps a career move back home as San Francisco’s Commissioner of Homeless Undocumented Immigrants. Maybe you could hop the trolley to work since many of the sidewalks are littered with makeshift tents, shopping carts and hypodermic needles.
Like before, Washington will get by without you. It may take until about noon to recover from your absence, but I’m certain there are already a few folks jockeying for your job.