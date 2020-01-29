As the Senate portion of President Trump’s impeachment lollapalooza continues performing before a shrinking public audience, Democrats wail they are not receiving a fair shake. Nothing new about this — they’ve been complaining Trump hasn’t been playing fair since before he was elected.
Adding to their confusion, remaining Democratic presidential candidates are now turning on each other, and Republicans are loving every minute of their side-splitting performances. This is theater of the absurd and the next several months promise to be even more entertaining.
With an uninspiring field of contenders, the 2020 Democratic National Committee is faced with a conundrum: Continue to support the more radical candidates in order to appease the extreme-left faction of their party, or lend credence to one or two slightly more moderate candidates, or permit the millionaires and billionaires to take over by letting them spend as much money as they want in hopes of buying the nomination.
Of course, the ever-present specter of Hillary continues lurking in the shadows. Her sinister propinquity provides an on-going uncertainty to the DNC’s primary election campaigns. At anytime, she could suddenly decide her presence is urgently required to rescue a wandering party; escorted by a perplexed cadre of presidential wannabe’s who seem to have no vision where they’re headed or how to get there even if they knew.
Whatever the case, the last man/woman standing will be the DNC’s eventual choice to face President Trump in November. Unless, they suddenly decide to run Bernie off the road again, as they did in 2016.
In the overall scheme of things, will it really matter who the Democrats push into the public arena to go eyeball-to-eyeball with Trump?
I doubt it.
For the past several years, Democrats have gradually been self-destructing. Their insane endeavor to impeach Trump — from his very first day in office on Jan. 20, 2017 — has only succeeded in exposing their twisted mentality.
With hatred in their hearts and revenge as their motives Dems’, with the media’s unwavering assistance, launched a never-ending smear campaign to discredit Trump in practically everything he says and does. Not content with bashing him, they’ve often mocked and ridiculed members of his family, as if a little extra goading would make Democrats appear more respectable in the eyes of the electorate.
Even their baseless accusations were not enough. Adding to the smorgasbord of lies, various phony investigations were manufactured in hopes of throwing enough mud that some of it might stick.
Again, they flopped. After nearly two years and tens of millions of dollars spent, the much heralded, Democrat influenced “Mueller Report” failed to substantiate Dems’ claims that Trump was cavorting with the Russians to rig the 2016 presidential election.
After that embarrassing debacle, Democrats’ began a fullscale attack with an enhanced impeachment crusade. Claiming Trump had to be immediately removed before Christmas 2019, they promptly conducted the fastest impeachment proceeding ever held.
Their humiliation intensified when every witness they called to testify against Trump during the House impeachment hearings could not truthfully and factually point to a single instance where the president was being deceptive or misleading in his conduct.
Another busted whopper, but instead of admitting defeat or acknowledging their efforts had been inappropriately applied, Democrats impeached the president anyway, based upon a phone call he had with the president of the Ukraine. By now, they were looking totally silly and every one of their moronic schemes to entrap the president had backfired.
But, it didn’t end there. Instead of promptly forwarding their impeachment findings to the Senate for trial, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, spawned another harebrained idea; she would sit-on the impeachment declarations for a month in hopes her presumed influence would sway the Senate into revising their rules of procedure.
It didn’t, and when Nancy eventually figured out her little prank had failed — again — she acquiesced and reluctantly walked the impeachment documents down the hall to the Senate.
So, after all of this time, drama and money wasting nonsense, Nancy’s much anticipated articles of impeachment are finally in the hands of the U.S. Senate, where 100 Senators have sworn to be impartial in their judgment of the president. An unrealistic assumption, considering several have been involved in the Democratic Party presidential campaign. And, most importantly, nearly every Democratic Senator has utter disdain for Trump.
While House Democrats squawk of not receiving “fair” treatment in the Senate because additional witnesses have not been permitted to testify. Yet, President Trump is the one at far more risk of a biased trial. It’s his head the Democrats want, no one else’s.
Nevertheless, Nancy can foolishly brag to the press she presided over a House of Representatives that stupidly impeached a president for absolutely no valid reasons. In effect, a bumbling coup that has been partially successful. That will be her disgraceful footnote in history, long after everyone has forgotten her asinine role in this fraud-laden affair.
Finally, the Dems’ will have no one to blame but themselves for repercussions suffered from maliciously inflicting their spiteful deeds and deceptions against a president they’ve despised ever since he sent Hillary packing.
Karma — aka “payback” — often has a unique way of balancing the scales, regardless of how Nancy and her fellow co-conspirators in the United States House of Representatives may decide on the matter.
Like it or not, there are probably considerably more “deplorables” currently in the Heartland than there were in 2016. If the increased presence of red MAGA caps is an indication, whomever the 2020 Democratic standard-bearer is will surely experience a very unpleasant election evening.
As will a few Democrat House members who helped perpetrate this scam.