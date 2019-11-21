“Heard it from a friend who,
— “Heard It From A Friend,” REO Speedwagon, 1980
Similar to the embarrassing performance of last summer’s boring Mueller Report congressional hearings, the Democrats’ latest Trump impeachment theatrics are equally humiliating.
Virtually every Democrat House of Representatives member voted in favor of conducting an “inquiry” to determine if President Trump should be impeached for a variety of reasons. They all seem united in insisting the president is guilty of something, they’re just having a little difficulty determining what it is and if any of their multitude of allegations will eventually stick.
Supposedly, the newest impeachment quest started with information revealed by an anonymous ”whistle-blower.” However, it’s been disclosed the individual is known and works in the intelligence department. With this ambiguous revelation, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi decided to conduct an “inquiry” to determine if there was sufficient cause to hold a legitimate impeachment proceeding against the president.
As it turned out, the first couple of hearings consisted mostly of hearsay testimony, based upon star witnesses’ recollections of events reported to them by 2nd and 3rd hand sources. If I was a gambler, I’d almost bet REO Speedwagon’s “I Heard It From A Friend” lyrics was the inspiration for the inquiry.
In spite of the media announcing the inquiry would be a major news event, the entire first two episodes lapsed into daylong snoozes, incapable of maintaining public interest or causing jitters to the stock market.
The third installment also failed to reveal any additional startling revelations. TV viewership slipped even further. Democrats are beginning to realize the public is not buying this soap opera hoax and continued efforts to convince the folks Trump is in violation of his presidential responsibilities is falling on deaf ears.
To Dems’ dismay, having an inquiry is significantly different than conducting a genuine impeachment trial: One is for show while the other is predicated upon real-life facts and verifiable evidence. Not rumors, lies or hastily concocted scripts.
Concerned citizens have figured this out and, for the most part, realized it’s a waste of time. Besides, it’s just more of the same old stuff wrapped in a different diaper.
To inject a new twist on the situation, the president is now being accused of offering a bribe to the Ukrainian president. Seems Dems’ can’t make up their minds what to call Trump’s relationship with the Ukrainian head-of-state. Was it ordinary person-to-person presidential discussions or something more sinister?
Dems’ insist the latter. First, Trump’s accusers said his conduct was “an abuse of power,” then morphed into being “a quid pro quo” (I give you something, you give me something), then they changed it again to “extortion,” then after that altered the charge to “bribery.” Basically the same silly stunt they tried in their previous “Russian collusion” accusations, which totally flopped and finally laid to rest by the Robert Mueller investigation report.
In fairness, they must of been confused, thinking of the Joe Biden affair when he offered a Ukrainian official one billion U.S. taxpayer dollars if he would make sure the investigation against his son’s dubious activity on a Ukrainian energy company’s board of directors would be dropped within six hours of their discussion.
Guess it wasn’t anything personal; just business. The investigation was suspended and the billion dollars was paid. That, I believe, is a textbook example of “quid pro quo” or “bribe.”
With an approaching election, it’s doubtful all Dems will remain united for impeachment — if they actually bring a vote for impeachment — for the simple reason not all congressional districts represented by Democrats are a shoe-in for the party. Something as politically important, and divisive as an attempted impeachment of a president, could swing certain districts into the Republican column. Particularly if the public decides they’ve had enough of this anemic impeachment charade and decide to vote Republican.
After three years of “Impeach 45” nonsense, Dems’ don’t appear any closer to resolving their phony claims than they were in 2017 when Trump took office.
Impeachment chants began shortly after the president was sworn in. In those days, it wasn’t really referred to locally as impeachment, rather “resistance.” I believe Safford had it’s own version of resistance with a brief protest on the courthouse steps.
Meanwhile, Trump hadn’t unpacked his bags before an editorial in The Washington Post, Jan. 20, 2017 announced “The campaign to impeach Trump has begun.”
Coincidentally, or intentionally, nearly the same moment Trump was reciting the presidential oath of office, “ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.org” was launched by two liberal advocacy groups: Free Speech For People and RootsAction.
Obviously, efforts to remove the president must have already been in place before he walked through the front door of the White House on Inauguration Day. Luckily, pop singer Madonna didn’t burn the building down as she publicly professed she wanted to do.
Equally weird, how is it possible to formulate impeachment plans before Trump was on the job? What could he have possibly done in the few remaining hours following swearing in ceremonies to suddenly be accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors”?
Nothing, of course, unless the impeachment conspiracy was already in place and ready to go in case Hillary failed. Which she did in a grand fashion. Unfortunately, she still hasn’t fully recovered from the traumatic experience of losing to Trump, even though she is presently contemplating trying it again in 2020.
Actually, it’s not what the president did Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 — It’s what happened two months previously on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
He won the presidential election and Hillary Clinton didn’t. As a result, Trump’s punishment for his success would be impeachment. Since then, Democrats and behind the scenes influential bureaucrats have been plotting, scheming and devising ways to remove Trump from office. In essence, using the impeachment process in hopes of declaring the presidential election — and your vote — null and void.
This insanity is something expected in Third World and socialist countries. Only instead of planning a military coup d’etat to oust a sitting president, Democrats are intentionally employing lawyers, fabricating false accusations, producing faked evidence and coached witnesses in an effort to accomplish the same thing.
So far, of the seven Democratic witnesses called to testify in the latest impeachment circus, not one could name a crime or admit they thought the president had committed a wrongdoing. Primarily because they had not personally witnessed any transgressions. They may have hurt feelings and disagreement with some of Trump’s policies, but that doesn’t mean he willfully violated the law.
Amazingly, the Democrats’ expert witnesses’ testified they didn’t actually witness anything remotely resembling an impeachable offense. Instead, a former ambassador testified she was upset because Trump replaced her with a person of his own choosing. What her testimony had to do with an impeachment inquiry is anyone’s guess.
FYI, a president has the right to hire and fire members of his administrative team. That’s been going on since George Washington. If someone is offended by it or thinks they were wrongfully terminated, maybe they can text former President Barrack Obama for an explanation. Upon taking office, he replaced every ambassador appointed by his predecessor, President George W. Bush.
As the proceedings continue to plod along, it is becoming increasingly apparent this latest Democratic blunder will eventually conclude in much the same way as previous ones — a total bust and another plunder of taxpayer dollars.
With less than a year before the 2020 General Election, Dems are getting panicky they could lose again. Their current field of presidential contenders fluctuates almost daily, with some candidates dropping out while others are joining the spectacle.
If nothing else, it’s entertaining to watch them criticize each other while at the same time bashing Trump as the worst president ever. Maybe the worst president of anything in the history of the world. Maybe the worst individual to ever walk the planet.
Like some kind of biblical plague, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” continues to paralyze increasing numbers of liberals and lefties. The Democrat Party and mainstream media have been particularly devastated with reported cases of TDS approaching pandemic levels in many areas of the country, especially along the east and west coasts. College campuses, Washington, D.C., the news media and Hollywood have been hit the hardest and are now nearly void of rational thinking inhabitants.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear things will improve as the Dems’ continue to self-destruct. With radical members fervently attempting to wrestle control of the party, they may eventually get the opportunity to experience TDS related psychiatric visits and medications offered in their hyped “MediCare For All” free health plan.
If they can afford the $52 trillion price tag.
The bottom-line in all of this craziness is that if the results of a public election can be routinely altered or voided by a majority of disenchanted and conniving congressional politicians, then our democracy and constitutional form of government will be sacrificed on the altar of mob rule, and elections will become just another government contrivance, permitted by the ruling elite for the pseudo-benefit of a subjugated citizenry.
Then what? Not a very pleasant thing to think about.