President Trump’s decision to takeout Iranian terrorist General Qussem Suleimani has, predictably, upset Democrats and fellow liberal sympathizers. That, somehow, cutting a human butcher’s career short is akin to provoking Armageddon.
Yet, where was their outrage when former President Barack Obama, was busily eliminating hundreds of similar minded folks, using similar tactics, during his presidency?
Crickets.
The Dems’ primary concern seems to be that Trump didn’t consult with them before issuing the kill order on Suleimani; a well known terrorist and enemy of the United States for years.
True, and he didn’t post it on Facebook or phone it in to CNN or ask for Nancy Pelosi’s blessing.
Why? Because in addition to being the president, he is also the Commander-in-Chief of all military services. Which means he is superior to any general, admiral or military related bureau chief. Even though he may not have served a single day in the armed forces, he was elected by the people to be their president, and a major part of that job also involves being the highest-ranking official in the military.
That’s the way our federal government was established by the wisdom of the Founders, and it’s worked pretty well for over a couple of centuries. Having a military is necessary, but it should never exceed the authority of the people or the people’s representatives. Of which, the president is one.
There have been many past presidents who did not serve in the armed forces, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. While Obama certainly was not a war hawk, nevertheless, he didn’t shy from using military force to eliminate certain undesirable individuals who did us harm.
Correspondent Ken Dilanian noted in a NBC News report, Jan 4, 2020, that “Under Obama, the U.S. carried out more than 500 strikes that killed thousands of people, according to independent groups that tracked the strikes.”
And, he didn’t scurry to Congress seeking approval every time he wanted to serve a termination notice on a foreign terrorist. For obvious reasons, speed and secrecy is necessary in such operations. To try to inform 535 Members of Congress of his plans prior to implementing the lethal missions would be absurd. The story would be in the Washington Post before he returned to his office.
As an example, Obama approved the termination of approximately 25 individual “high value targets” during his two terms in office. These objectives do not include other individual combatants or military related targets.
Here is a partial tally of terrorist leaders, compiled in an article by the Los Angeles Times, “The Kill List: Islamic State Leaders Taken Off The Battlefield,” June 29, 2016, that Obama ordered executed in his final two years as president, 2015-2016. Readers may notice the first three names on the list show their death date after the story was written. I offer no explanation how the L.A. Times performed that editing feat.
1. Faruq Qatani, Al Qaeda, Nov. 4, 2016, precision air strike, Afghanistan.
2. Abu Muhammad Adnani, Islamic State/ISIS, Aug. 30, 2016, drone strike, Syria.
3. Hafiz Saeed Khan, Islamic State/ISIS, July 26, 2016, drone strike, Afghanistan.
4. Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, Taliban, May 21, 2016, drone strike, Afghanistan.
5. Rahman Mustafa Qadule, Islamic State/ISIS, Mar. 24, 2016, special ops, Syria.
6. Abu Nabil, Islamic State, Nov. 14, 2015, F-15 jet strike, Libya.
7. “Jihadi John” Mohammed Emwazi, Islamic State/ISIS, Nov. 12, 2015, drone strike, Syria.
8. Munsin Fadhli, Al Qaeda, July 8, 2015, drone strike, Syria.
9. Ali Awni Harzi, Islamic State/ISIS, June 15, 2015, airstrike, Iraq.
10. Mokhtar Belmonkhtar, Al Qaeda, June 13, 2015, airstrike, Libya.
11. Adan Garar, Shabab, Mar. 12, 2015, drone strike, Somalia.
12. Adam Gadahn*, Al Qaeda, Jan. 19, 2015, drone strike, Pakistan.
*Born in California and converted to Islam in 1995. First American since WWII to be charged with treason.
Obama, ever the politician, left himself a “CYA” loophole to help sooth the embarrassment of unanticipated mistakes — “To say a military tactic is legal, or even effective, is not to say it is wise or moral in every instance.”
Democrats’ hypocritical indignation over practically anything Trump does, including his presidential authority to issue assassination orders on various active Islamic terrorists, is sort of like expecting Joe Biden to sputter another nonsensical comment any moment.
Everyone knows it’s going to happen.