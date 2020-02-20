For a guy who is supposed to be exceptionally smart, Mike Bloomberg sure makes some unsmart statements.
Or, maybe he doesn’t have as much gray matter as he thinks he has.
Speaking at the University of Oxford Sa’id Business School in Oxford, England in 2016, Bloomberg informed the audience he could teach anyone how to be a farmer, or even a factory worker. It’s not that difficult.
“The agrarian society lasted 3,000 years and we could teach a process. I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, how to be a farmer,” he said. “It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.”
Then he explained how easy it is to become a factory worker. “Then we had 300 years of the industrial society. You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you have a job. And we created a lot jobs. At one point, 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture, now it’s 2 percent in the United States.”
According to Mike, farming and operating a metal lathe doesn’t require special knowledge or skills. “It’s a process” anyone could learn. Just plant a seed or turn the crank in the direction of the arrow. What could be easier?
It’s remarks like these that have people scratching their heads and wondering, “This guy wants to be President of the United States?”
Yes, he does.
Maybe he’s looked back on the lackluster performance of several previous presidents and thinks, “What’s so tough about being president? It’s not nearly as difficult as being Mayor of New York City when I had to determine the proper size of a fountain drink, or the continued use of plastic straws might clog the Hudson River, or too much added salt on French fries could cause cardiac arrest. I watched over the people and they loved me so much they reelected me three times.”
Continuing with his philosophical theories on the work environment, Bloomberg informed the Oxford crowd, “Now comes the information economy and the information economy is fundamentally different because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different. You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter.”
Admitting it will be difficult to teach some people how to adapt to changing working conditions, still it’s society’s responsibility to provide and care for them by “giving them a roof over their head and a meal in their stomach and a cell phone and a car and that sort of thing. But the thing that is the most important, that will stop them from setting up a guillotine someday, is the dignity of a job.”
Setting up a guillotine? At least Mike knows a little history and how certain folks dealt with oppression, economic plunder and unjust governments.
Come on, Mike, both you and I know farming and factory work is now highly dependent upon computerization and technical know how. The days of throwing a seed into the ground or turning a mechanical crank have long since past. So, let’s don’t pretend today’s farm and factory workers have any less gray matter than some wiz-kid figuring out a different way to score video game points.
Now, I don’t really believe Bloomberg is as out-of-touch as he sometimes sounds. He might not always express his thoughts and opinions in an understanding way, but he didn’t become one of the richest persons on the planet by being stupid.
But this isn’t to say his vast wealth is always a positive thing. Attempting to purchase the Democratic presidential nomination is a flagrant effort to circumvent the primary election process. While he hasn’t yet earned a single Democrat delegate, he has reportedly spent in excess of $400 million on campaign advertising — substantially more than all the other presidential contenders combined.
Plus, he has the capacity to spend as much as he believes it will take to run against President Trump in November. Never in the history of our country has a candidate ever had the capability to single-handily buy his political party’s presidential nomination. If vast sums of money are all it takes to become president, then our democratic-republican form of government is doomed to extinction.
Then Mike might want to reconsider the unpleasantness of the guillotine option.