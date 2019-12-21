Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, recently publicly announced, “I’m not a lawyer.” She’s also not a doctor, in case anyone is wondering. And, I doubt, she’s been very successful in gauging public opinion.
Apparently, she is not a lot of things, including not making overly intelligent statements. Remember, this is the very same lady who told us, “We’ll have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it,” referencing congressional approval of the 2000 page ObamaCare fiasco.
She is proficient, however, at obfuscation.
In an awkward appeal to convince reporters and viewers at a Thursday afternoon Capitol Hill news conference (Dec. 12, 2019), Nancy desperately adlibbed excuses Democrats fabricated as reasons to justify the impeachment of President Trump.
When asked by a CBS News reporter why bribery by President Trump was not one of the impeachment articles, since she had accused the president of it, Nancy simply replied the articles “are very powerful, they’re very strong, and they are a continuation of a pattern of misbehavior on the part of the president.”
Huh? That’s Nancy Speak for “Don’t ask me a question I can’t answer.”
Then she attempted to explain her non-answer-answer — “I myself am not a lawyer. Sometimes I act like one. Not as often as I act as a doctor. I practice medicine on the side without benefit of a diploma, too.”
And, no doubt, without benefit of attending medical school either.
Continuing her analysis, she shared concern with several members of the impeachment committee; “This is a decision that was recommended by our working together with our committee chairs, our attorneys and the rest.”
Does anyone remember the original question? Oh yeah, it had something to do with why Nancy and the committee didn’t charge the president with bribery when previously she plainly said he did commit such an act.
There’s more. She was just getting warmed up at pretending to be a lawyer or a doctor or the self-anointed Savior of the Democratic Party — or all three. The trilogy, maybe.
Blabbering and flailing her arms, Nancy insisted, “The articles are what they are. They’re very powerful. They’re very strong. And they’re a continuation of a pattern of misbehavior on the part of the president. People are realizing, when they see what that was, they think, the public thinks, that they should be determining who the president of the United States is, not some foreign power.”
A perception of “misbehavior,” not an actual violation of law, is now an impeachable offense? What next, three scoops of ice cream instead of two is sufficient grounds for impeachment?
Pausing for breath, she then tells us what we’re thinking — “They think that no one is above the law. We think, and so do they, that the president should be held accountable: Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — those, that is the form it will take.”
Wow, Nancy, you left out one other thought the people were having — 63 million of them thought they voted for Donald J. Trump to be president. They didn’t vote for her or a committee of political hacks in the House of Representatives who have become psychologically deranged over Trump’s unexpected 2016 victory.
Oh, in case Nancy’s forgotten, the Electoral College overwhelming voted for Trump. Will she and her fellow cronies be drafting Articles of Impeachment against them, also?
Nancy, it’s time to face facts: Trump is president, not Hillary, or you or your band of delusional cretins intent upon overturning an election. Your lame efforts to remove him from office is further evidence your skills at managing an impeachment proceeding is only exceeded by your inept abilities to successfully cross-examine a trial witness or perform simple medical procedures.
All of which makes me wonder, as the influential Speaker of the House of Representatives; 79 years of age; 25 years in the Congress and a practicing unlicensed attorney and doctor is more than adequate to qualify for a substantial taxpayer funded government retirement pension.
Give it some serious consideration, Nancy. There are several equally incapable individuals eagerly awaiting to take your place. After all you’re not getting any younger, wiser or smarter.