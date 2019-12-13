What the heck is going on with former Vice President Joe Biden? No matter how hard he tries, he just can’t seem to descend far enough into the abyss to be a has-been 2020 Democratic contender.
But he keeps working at it. While the throng of presidential wannabes is gradually being culled — I think it’s down to the final two- or three-dozen participants — Sleepy Joe continues to plod along, one blunder at a time.
His so-called “No Malarkey Tour,” a customized Greyhound sized bus adorned with large bright letters proclaiming, “Joe, No Malarkey!” is coming to a campaign stop near you, or at least to unsuspecting folks in Iowa.
Not content to limit his comedy routine to low-rated Democratic TV debates, Biden is intensifying his outreach to include an audience who may have no desire to watch him on the tube, but might accidentally become ensnared in traffic caused from his slow moving caravan.
On the bright side, there’s no cover charge for Joe’s traveling lounge act. There is, however, a need for an abundance of patience and perseverance to endure 45 minutes of rapidfire hee-haw gaffes he’s become famous for.
During a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Dec. 2, Joe playfully leaned forward and nibbled the fingers of his wife who was introducing him to the crowd. While not the full embraces and women’s hair sniffing antics we’ve all seen several times before nevertheless, it was a reminder he has a history of this kind of stuff and we shouldn’t be overly shocked when it continues to happen.
Equally bizarre, a 2017 video has resurfaced in which Biden is discussing his encounter with a local gang-banger called “Corn Pop” when he was a lifeguard at a Delaware all-black swimming pool. Supposedly, Corn Pop was violating a pool rule by repeatedly jumping up and down on the diving board. Joe told him to stop or he’d have to remove him from the area.
Corn Pop didn’t take the warning lightly and challenged Joe to settle their differences the old fashioned way; in an alley behind the pool. Allegedly, Corn Pop was fond of knives.
In the proverbial admonition “Don’t take a knife to a fist fight if the other guy is bringing a chain,” Corn Pop and Joe diplomatically resolved their differences and became friends thereafter. Or, so the story goes.
Even more stupefying, on the same video he recalls another lifeguard tale detailing the fondness young swimmers had for his harry legs and jumping onto his lap.
“Whoa, Mike you gotta be making this up. Not even Joe Biden is this unhinged!”
Sorry to disappoint, but I’m not making it up. In the video Joe is seen reminiscing of the good old days at the pool — “I got harry legs that turned blond in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and watch the hair come back up again.”
He wasn’t through. Adding to the irrationally of the story, he remarked that’s when he also “learned about roaches and kids jumping on my lap, and I love kids jumping on my lap.”
Not certain what roaches had to do with kids jumping onto his lap, but that’s what he said.
Before we dismiss Joe’s unusual recollections as merely the retelling of certain events happening at the local swimming pool a half-century ago, let’s keep in mind this man is now 77 years old and wants to be president of the United States.
I’m sure there are many other 77-year-old geezers who also fantasize about being president, but most of them are probably under the clinical care of a certified physician. In Joe’s case, there is the very real possibility he could actually make it to the White House. After all, he’s tried a couple of times before.
Little wonder former President Barack Obama has withheld endorsing Joe’s candidacy. There’s probably innumerable mind-numbing narratives they’ve shared over the years not suitable for public disclosure.
While Sleepy Joe is proudly calling his campaign journey the “No Malarkey Tour,” seems to me that’s exactly what it isn’t — Harry legs and all.
By the way, the word “malarkey” is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as “nonsensical speech or writing.” Most of us would simply call it “bull(expletive).”