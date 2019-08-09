“If they (Japan) do not now accept our terms, they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this Earth. Behind this air attack will follow sea and land forces in such numbers and power as they have not yet seen and with the fighting skill of which they are already well aware . . . We are now prepared to obliterate more rapidly and completely every productive enterprise the Japanese have above ground in any city. We shall destroy their docks, their factories and their communications. Let there be no mistake; we shall completely destroy Japan’s power to make war.”
— President Harry S. Truman, radio address to the nation, Aug. 6, 1945
On Dec. 7, 1941, few could imagine what the future would hold on Aug. 6, 1945, and again on Aug. 9, 1945.
The nearly four years in between would see the planet engulfed in a massive war, destroying trillions of dollars in property and millions of lives slaughtered, with countless millions injured and permanently scarred.
The savagery of World War II was unprecedented. Likewise, the display of courage and kindness was equally impressive.
So, too, the fabrication of the most lethal tool of war invented to that time — the atomic bomb. Today, its basic concept remains the source for newer, more destructive models.
Prior to America’s entry into the Second World War, U.S. and British military personnel, scientists and weapons specialists were jointly involved in devising and developing advanced armaments to hinder Hitler’s war machine.
The Germans were known to possess very intelligent scientists, who were in the process of creating a missile program with the capability of carrying conventional warheads. The V1 and V2 rocket, though primitive by today’s standards, was the beginning of modern long-range missiles.
U.S. and British intelligence services also suspected the Nazis were tinkering with atomic energy and experimenting with ways to fashion their own atom bomb.
Similar to the United States’ plan to use large B-29 bomber aircraft to eventually deliver its atomic bombs, the Germans were also contemplating using airplanes to deploy their bombs instead of missiles, which lacked dependable guidance systems.
After Japan’s surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, the government ramped up development of “the bomb” and increased production of military ships, ground and air weapons.
Since America had been severely wounded, and our military wasn’t sufficient to launch an impressive counterattack, we had to pick and choose our targets carefully in order to avoid further damaging our diminished retaliatory capabilities.
Still reeling from the effects of the Great Depression, we were not ready to play offense — but we weren’t that far behind, either. The United States’ ability to quickly muster a significant fighting force, in addition to our awesome industrial capacity, soon turned us into a fledgling superpower capable of engaging in a two-front war.
Germany surrendered in April 1945, following Adolph Hitler’s reported suicide. The Empire of Japan, however, continued to fight on in spite of horrific casualties and physical destruction to its island nation.
The bloody battle at Okinawa was the wake-up call that Japan’s continued resistance was futile. The Allies, led by the United States, were developing plans to conduct a full-scale invasion of the mainland. Similar to Europe’s D-Day assault a year earlier, American and Allied forces were gathering to make a final intrusion into Japan’s heartland.
Many Allied troops, who had previously been fighting in Europe, were transferred to the Pacific Theater in preparation for the invasion.
Tokyo, Japan’s capital, and numerous other industrial areas were already experiencing a damaging U.S. fire-bombing campaign and sea blockade prior to the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Thousands of Japanese military troops and citizens had already been killed or injured. Fires decimated large portions of the country.
In spite of Japan’s weakening resistance, the emperor and high-ranking military officials refused to surrender.
Because of Japan’s near suicidal frenzy to defend its country, and fearing an invasion would result in considerable U.S. and Allied casualties, President Truman made the decision to use the newly developed atomic bomb. Cognizant of its destructive capability, he warned Japan — without revealing the nature of the bomb — what would soon happen if it didn’t unconditionally surrender.
On July 26, 1945, President Truman spoke from the Allied meeting in Potsdam, Germany, that if Japan didn’t agree to the terms of surrender, the Allies would attack, resulting in “the inevitable and complete destruction of the Japanese armed forces and, just as inevitably, the utter devastation of the Japanese homeland.”
Not familiar with atomic weapons, the emperor snubbed the ultimatum, the second biggest mistake of his life; the first was picking a fight with the United States.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 1945 (14 months to the day after D-Day), a squadron of B-29 Superfortress aircraft took off from the island of Tinian in the Mariana Islands, about six hours’ flight time south of Hiroshima. The group consisted of three weather planes, a photo and blast measurement plane, a strike observation-reconnaissance plane and the plane carrying the atomic bomb, the Enola Gay, the name of the lead pilot’s mother.
Around 8:15 a.m. the bomber group, climbing to an altitude of 31,000 feet from a lower approach path to evade Japanese radar detection, arrived over the target. After releasing the bomb and quickly turning from the impact zone, it took less than a minute for the weapon to drop to a detonation height of 1,900 feet above the city. By this time, the Enola Gay was 10 miles away when it suddenly shuddered from the shock wave of the blast.
In the meantime, President Truman aboard the USS Augusta — a Navy heavy cruiser and presidential flagship — was returning from the Potsdam Conference in Europe. When informed an atom bomb had been unleashed on the city of Hiroshima, he reminded the press, “It was to spare the Japanese people from utter destruction that the ultimatum of July 26 was issued at Potsdam.”
Foolishly, Japan ignored the Potsdam demand and, 11 days later, Hiroshima experienced the consequences. Approximately 70,000 individuals were instantly vaporized, with another 35,000 seriously injured. Many thousands more later died from bomb-related causes.
Following the bombing, President Truman issued his famous address, parts of which are quoted above.
Japan still refused to surrender; three days later, another atom bomb annihilated the city of Nagasaki with similar casualty counts.
This time, the emperor got the message. Imperial Japan called it quits Aug. 15 and signed formal surrender documents a couple of weeks later on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Harbor on Sept. 2, 1945.
World War II ended with a much louder bang than when it started. Japan’s assault on Pearl Harbor morphed into a cataclysmic upheaval, nearly destroying Japan’s society and inflicting great harm and cost upon the United States.
Remarkably, with U.S. guidance and assistance, Japan recovered to become one of the world’s major economic powers and an ally of the United States.
On a personal note, 23 years after the end of WWII, in 1968, I was assigned to a Marine Corps air station several miles from Hiroshima. By then, the city had nearly been rebuilt with all the modern conveniences common in that era.