“Marines win battles; the Army wins wars.”
— Old military cliche’
Feb. 19, 1945, Western Pacific Ocean: Marines commence amphibious assault on Japanese occupied Iwo Jima Island. The fighting would be extremely intense and casualties would be in the tens of thousands.
The dead and wounded were scattered everywhere. Desperate cries of “corpsman” (Navy medic) could faintly be heard above the clamor of battle. Broken bodies lay mangled and disfigured in black volcanic sand, enveloped in a choking inferno of fire, smoke.
Navy artillery incoming, aircraft strafing, exploding land mines, Japanese mortar shrapnel and heavy machine-gun fire blended together to create an unbelievable real-time hell on a tiny Japanese island in the Western Pacific, 650 miles south of Japan.
During the final months of World War II, Iwo Jima was one of the last “stepping stones” to be secured before the planned invasion of the Japanese mainland. Only the great fight to wrestle control of Japan’s southernmost island of Okinawa lay ahead.
Given limited information, Navy and Marine Corps brass thought the shootout on Iwo Jima — designated “Operation Detachment” — would last about a week, permitting overwhelming U.S. forces to move on to the more strategic island of Okinawa.
Instead, things went awry from practically the very beginning. The commanding Japanese officer of the island fortress realized his men and officers couldn’t succeed against the military might of the U.S. Navy and Marines. His primary mission was to stall U.S. forces as long as possible in order to provide mainland Japan more time to prepare for an impending invasion.
To sacrifice for the Emperor and homeland was a noble endeavor in Japanese society. For 2,000 years, no invading forces had been successful in dominating Japan and the current defenders of Iwo Jima would do their best to maintain the tradition. They’d fight and die to the very end.
With this in mind, Lt. Gen. Tadamichi Kuribayashi devised a simple, but ingenious plan of defense: Japanese troops would withhold retaliatory fire from their bunkers and concealed concrete gun emplacements until the beaches and landing areas of Iwo Jima were crowded with thousands of invading Marines and equipment. Then, as the Americans’ began their assault inland, canon, sniper and smothering machine-gun fire mercilessly opened-up on the unprotected Marines, wounding and killing them en-mass.
Initially, it was widespread slaughter until additional support troops and equipment were brought ashore. By this time, Iwo Jima’s beaches had become a killing field, littered with smoldering hulks of incinerated armored vehicles, blown-up landing craft and disfigured remains of hundreds of unfortunate Marines.
The carnage didn’t end there. Marines slugged it out with the well-fortified and dug-in Imperial Japanese Army for more than five weeks — Feb. 19 — Mar. 26, 1945 — with a horrendous loss of men and armaments. There were more U.S. forces wounded and killed than the entire garrison of 21,000 Japanese troops on the bomb and artillery-cratered island.
Only 216 Japanese soldiers were taken prisoner. One thousand retreated into an elaborate cave and tunnel system within the mountain and remained secluded for quite awhile. They would hide during the day, coming out at night to forage for provisions. Eventually, the majority of them were taken into custody by American forces. The rest were killed in battle or committed suicide.
Ultimately, Iwo Jima was captured, but the Marines had been badly mauled, with more than 26,040 casualties and 6,821 killed. Nearly a third of the 70,000 member invasion forces were neutralized by the unrelenting fanaticism of Iwo’s defenders. An extremely high price for a small piece of real estate in the middle of a big ocean.
The battle for Iwo Jima remains the Marine Corps’ fiercest and most lethal fight in its 245-year existence.
A bit of military history often overlooked was a contingent of about 1,000 construction workers from the 133rd U.S. Naval Construction Battalion included in the Marine landing forces. Their nickname, “Seabees,” was fashioned from a heterograph of the initials “C.B.” from the words construction battalion.
Their jobs were to cut roads through soft volcanic sand in order to help advance the invasion, and then reconstruct and maintain airfields and support facilities after the island had been secured. Unrecognizable in uniform from fellow Marines, except they were considerably older, with an average age of 37. Most of them had been recruited from civilian construction trades back home.
Attempting to lend a little humor to a dismal situation, there was a joke going around Iwo cautioning young Marines “Careful what you say to a Seabee, he could be your father!”
Actually, there really was such a situation. Seabee, John M. Smith, was the father of John Smith Jr. of the Fifth Marine Division. The younger Smith was eventually killed-in-action during the battle.
Japanese tendency to ferociously fight to the death at Iwo Jima and later Okinawa was a major factor in determining pre-invasion strategies of mainland Japan. Mindful of their underestimation of casualties during the two battles, military intelligence concluded a sustained assault on Japan’s homeland — a country about the size of California — could result in as many as 1.5 to 4 million casualties.
Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending upon your point of view — “Little Boy” and “Fat Man” atomic bombs intervened before a full ground invasion became necessary.
Given the fact there were other less fortified islands nearby, was Iwo Jima necessary? This discussion has been going-on since the battle began with both sides passionately defending their opinions.
Some say “yes,” Iwo was an essential target; it was close to Japan and could serve as a listening post and refueling depot for Allied planes headed to and from the mainland.
Others disagree, insisting the island was of little strategic significance; being only about eight-square-miles in size, too small to allow for a large scale Army and Navy staging area. Bombing runs on Japan were already being conducted from islands previously seized. Additionally, instead of risking troops and material, Iwo Jima could be bypassed and its Japanese defenders allowed to wither from a lack of supplies.
Interestingly, the Marine Corps, who bore the brunt of the battle, was not consulted during the planning of the operation. A matter later well noted by several Marine generals and Navy admirals. Due to secrecy, it was not until the actual assault was about to begin were the Marines informed of their assignment.
Also, Japan was reeling from a continual U.S. aerial bombing campaign and naval blockade, severely limiting armament manufacturing and offensive operations. Consequently, Iwo Jima’s value was further questioned.
In April 1945 — after the battle of Iwo Jima — Nazi Germany surrendered, and the United States and its allies began shifting additional troops from Europe into the Western Pacific in anticipation of a major assault upon Japan. Likewise, Russia started rerouting several army infantry and armored divisions into Manchuria, northwest of Japan. In effect, a pincer maneuver surrounding the Japanese Emperor’s island nation.
By early summer of 1945, Japan’s war making capabilities were nearly decimated. The horrific battle for Okinawa — April 1 to June 22, 1945, a precursor to the invasion of Japan’s home islands — had been won by the Allies. Yet, the Emperor and his military advisers refused to surrender, instead, choosing to prolong the agony in hopes of negotiating a favorable surrender.
Their ploy failed and, on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, large portions of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were vaporized by atomic fusion, equal to over 16 and 21 kilotons of TNT each (1 kiloton equals 1,000 metric-tons of conventional explosives).
Prior to the detonation of a third atomic bomb, Japan surrendered.
Iwo Jima was returned to Japanese jurisdiction in 1968. Today, there is a Marine Corps memorial atop 554 foot-high Mount Suribachi, the highest point on the island and where the iconic photo by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal forever captured the U.S. flag raising by five Marines and one sailor, including Arizona native Ira Hays. The small mountain had been taken at a terrible toll; three of the six flag raisers would soon be killed.
The 75th anniversary of the battle will be commemorated from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2020, in Arlington, Va. There are still a few Marine survivors — now nearly 100 years old — who will participate in the ceremonies.
Anticipated to be in attendance will be the Marine Corps’ longest living veteran. Retired Maj. Bill White, 104, who spent 30 years active-duty in the Marines. Wounded at Iwo Jima, he recently made news for being the recipient of tens of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards and letters thanking him for his military service and wishing good luck and an even longer life.
The Iwo Jima Association of America (IJAA) is reminding the public it “is hosting the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and has invited all surviving Iwo Jima veterans to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and heroism these war heroes made many years ago.”
On a personal note, I was in Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego exactly 23 years after the Iwo Jima battle. The United States was bogged down in another shooting contest in Southeast Asia. The term “police action” had been politically substituted as a “proper alternative” to the definition of war.
Today — similar to our economic strategy in postwar Japan — large discount retailers purchase and sell products labeled ”Made in Vietnam” to an unsuspecting public interested more in rollbacks and Black Friday sales than the bloodstained history of the 50,000 American military personnel who paid the full price.