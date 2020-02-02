“The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.”
— Art. 1, Sec. 3, U.S. Constitution
House Democrat’s are crying Senate Republican’s are supposed to allow evidence and witnesses to help substantiate Dems’ claims against President Trump. Furthermore, they insist a Senate vote is absolutely necessary to acquit the president.
Really, where is that written? More importantly, where was their concern when they initiated Trump’s impeachment proceedings, complete with all the witnesses and bogus evidence they wanted to provide? If there was additional witnesses and evidence they wished to introduce, then why didn’t they do so when they had the opportunity?
They called 17 witnesses during the House portion of the proceeding. If they felt that wasn’t enough, nothing prevented them from adding to the list. After all, it was their show and they could pretty much do whatever they wanted, including excluding Republicans from calling and questioning witnesses of their choosing.
The fact their expert witnesses didn’t corroborate the Dems’ accusations was not the fault of the Senate. Instead, the House’s rush to judgment only succeeded in producing a bumbling and stumbling impeachment charade that more closely resembled a Saturday Night Live skit than a serious congressional investigation.
Now, the shoe is on the other foot and Democrat’s Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are having dysentery over the Senate’s refusal to go along with the Dems’ demands.
“If my Republican colleagues refuse to consider witnesses and documents in this trial,” Sen. Schumer recently remarked “the president’s acquittal will be meaningless. Because it will be the result of a sham trial. If my colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents in this trial, the country is headed towards the greatest cover-up since Watergate.”
Apparently, Chuck needs to refresh his memory on impeachment proceedings. The Senate has “the sole power to try all impeachments.” The desires of the House of Representatives may be taken into consideration, but there is no absolute Senate requirement to comply with those wishes. No more than the House is bound to go along with whatever the Senate may request.
Schumer was correct about one thing; Trump’s impeachment has been one of the greatest shams ever perpetrated in United States history. The degree of deception, outright lies, false accusations, manufactured evidence and phony investigations instigated against a sitting president by the Democrats is without precedent.
Nevertheless, Schumer is careful to cover his butt. Being a long-time Member of Congress has provided plenty of practice in cautiously choosing his words. Notice in his next comment how cleverly he avoids direct accusations against Trump, instead merely suggesting trigger phrases — “my colleagues,” “you don’t,” “Does that mean,” “If,” “may not have,” “very few people doubt,” and “already tried” — to get his point across without actually implicating himself.
“Look, the bottom line, when the president does something so egregious, as my colleagues have said, you don’t look the other way. Does that mean you would just do this in the second term? And one more point. If this president is interfering in the election, the elections may not have a fair result. The very charge goes to the fairness of our election, and very few people doubt that he would do it again and again and again. He has already tried several times.”
Not a single time did Schumer directly say “I” allege Trump did these things. His remarks are suspiciously lacking of facts or evidence or even believable.
Actually, Chuck, the bottom line in all of this nonsense is that you and your fellow Democrat buddies have been caught orchestrating what appears to be a criminal endeavor. In your mob-like zeal to bring-down a president, you must have overlooked the section in the Constitution that mentions folks in federal public service, like yourself, are also subject to the law.
“The Senators and Representatives shall . . . in all cases, except treason, felony and breach of the peace, be privileged from arrest during their attendance. . .”
— Art. 1, Sec. 6, U.S. Constitution
Seems to me, the key word in the above quote is “felony.” Not being an attorney, or even very familiar with legal procedures, I can only surmise that an intentional and coordinated attempt to remove a duly elected president — predicated upon spurious accusations — is not in keeping with the law. The word “conspiracy” comes to mind. “A group plan to commit an unlawful or evil act.”
While the Dems may continue to pursue Trump after the current impeachment hysteria has passed into the next phase, they should probably take a little time and reflect upon their own possible legal predicaments and how their impeachment involvement might affect their future.
If a president can be removed from office by political trickery, it shouldn’t be much less difficult to do the same to a congressional representative.