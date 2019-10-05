Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., believes President Trump’s Twitter feed should be yanked.
Bizarre behavior from a compassionate liberal. To think, Dems have no problem comparing Trump to Hitler, but when it comes to allowing the president the right to free speech and opinion, suddenly they aren’t so understanding.
But it’s perfectly all right for Harris to tweet her sentiments: “Look, let’s be honest, @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter account should be suspended,” she tweeted Monday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Continuing with her theme on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” program, also aired Sept. 28, Harris further insisted, “The president’s tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lifting people up.”
Then she got to the real meat of her argument: “I think there is plenty of evidence now to suggest that he is irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people. And so the privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him.”
There it is, spelled out in undeniable Democratic lingo: Trump’s right to speak is no longer a right but a permitted privilege that “should probably be taken from him.”
The Dems’ version of a contemporary social media way of book burning. Tell me again, who’s the real Hitler in this farcical endeavor?
I realize provocative statements are an amateurish way to generate a little interest in her fading campaign, but to suggest an individual’s First Amendment right should be “taken from him” by simply refusing his computer connection or telephone access seems rather extreme and dangerous.
If people, including Harris, do not wish to hear what Trump has to say on Twitter, or Facebook, or Instagram or any other social media venue, they can easily turn him off and watch CNN’s opinionated account of the news.
However, if Twitter is foolish enough to pull such a stunt, it would immediately provoke 61 million Trump Twitter followers, not to mention an inevitable bunch of lawsuits.
Not content to limit or discontinue the president’s public voice, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., believes Trump should be tossed into “solitary confinement” because “impeachment isn’t good enough.”
Following Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will instigate an impeachment inquiry, Waters chimed in, “I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies and using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement.”
Forget the constitutional process to remove a sitting president; send him directly to the hoosegow.
Wow, why not just cut off has head with a guillotine? Is there no depth the Democrats will sink in trying to dislodge this president?
Apparently not.
This is the same crazy Maxine who previously urged her supporters to publicly heckle Trump cabinet members whenever they could, saying, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
All of this hullabaloo makes me wonder if there are any sane Democrats left. They seem to have forgotten that eventually the pendulum will swing the other way. Then it won’t be so much fun.
That time may be nearing sooner than we expect.