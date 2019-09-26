Like an old cliff-hanger Saturday movie serial that suddenly ends just as the hero, being pursued by a gang of angry sore losers, is about to veer his car off a cliff, the following week’s episode begins with a swerving sedan of radical Dems hysterically attempting another try to force the president through the guardrails in a fiery crash into the canyon below.
Promoters of this political soap opera, nearing its third year of 24/7/365 phony accusations, is confident “We’ve got him this time, for sure.”
Unfortunately for them, unlike Hollywood or media fake news scripts, facts sometimes get in the way of their psychotic dreams to such a twisted degree that now they can’t wait to begin another impeachment chant without first seeing if there is even a shred of evidence suggesting impropriety by the president.
Trump Derangement Syndrome runs amok with absolutely no indication the Democrats are willing to listen to reason or pleas of, “Enough,” from their tired constituency. Nope; just a replay of the same boring plot, performed by the same untalented characters and concluding with the same inevitable ending.
There is increasing evidence, however, certain high- ranking Dems are about to be exposed for their own nefarious deeds. That, in reality, the incessant “Impeach 45” babbling is simply a Democratic smokescreen designed to conceal attention from their own questionable conduct.
Case in point: Recently former vice president and current 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has been exposed (via video) blackmailing a Ukrainian official by threatening to withhold a billion dollars of American aid if the prosecutor examining Biden’s son’s involvement in a Ukrainian natural gas company wasn’t fired.
In the spring of 2014, Hunter Biden, Joe’s youngest son, was placed on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. Lacking natural gas field work or management experience, Hunter was paid approximately $50,000 monthly as a board member. The fact he had absolutely no education or training in the natural gas business led observers to believe his position was simply created as an informant for his dad.
Even though many in Washington were familiar with Joe’s involvement with the shady Burisma Company, and had actually been previously cautioned about it, President Trump wanted to learn more. In a phone call this summer, Trump supposedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for assistance in investigating Joe’s and Hunter’s association with the gas company.
Trump doesn’t dispute his contact with Zelensky, but Biden views it as an attempt to undermine his presidential aspirations, while others believe it was inappropriate for the president to inquire. As if, somehow, he does not have the right to seek information on an issue involving American taxpayer financial assistance.
Perhaps the most amazing revelation in this twisted tale is Joe Biden’s incredible stupidity in publicly admitting on video that he was not going to pay the money unless the lawyer investigating his son’s relationship with the gas company was terminated within six hours of Joe’s demand.
Apparently, the Ukrainian prosecutor was removed and the funds were released.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who had previously been reluctant to conduct an impeachment proceeding of the president, suddenly reversed her position and announced “an impeachment inquiry” (whatever that is) would begin.
It is still uncertain if there are enough House Democrats willing to impeach. A previous impeachment vote in July failed by a three-to-one margin. Furthermore, even if the Democrat-held House did agree to impeach, the Republican-controlled Senate wouldn’t.
Consequently, this entire 1,095-day impeachment melodrama is nothing more than a cleverly orchestrated tactic by Democrats to hamper President Trump and Republican legislative ambitions.
It all began on election night, November 2016, when Hillary Clinton was passed over in favor of Donald Trump. Still weeping in disbelief, the Democrats have been stuck in a state of mental depression ever since.