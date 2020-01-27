In a remarkable comment before the U.S. Senate Impeachment Hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, House Impeachment Democratic Manager Adam Schiff said he thought President Trump should be impeached because “The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box.”
Which, of course, is only a slight variation of Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green’s previous remark that “We have to impeach Trump or he’ll be elected again.” Or, Representative Maxine Water’s “Impeach 45!” shrill.
How much more arrogant and stupid can these people get? Actually, I don’t believe there is a bottom to their idiotic nonsense. Just when I thought they couldn’t get any more absurd, one of their minions comes up with another scatterbrained accusation that is even dumber than the one before.
After years of investigations, congressional hearings and 24/7 media hype that President Trump had to be impeached or the fate of the country was in peril and the world would surely end in a fiery economic calamity — accelerated by global warming — now we’re being told things are worse than imagined and we cannot wait until the November elections to remove him from office because he’s clandestinely managed to rig that, also.
These folks are drinking way too much of their own Kool-aid. Their feeble brain cells are awash in the stuff.
In effect, Adam Schiff has now gone full circle and we’re back to the “Russian collusion” narrative, when House Democrats insisted they had absolute proof Trump was conspiring with Russian operatives to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.
A total fabrication, but this didn’t stop the Dems from proceeding with additional falsehoods, disinformation and deceptive schemes, all designed to slander and besmirch the president.
An ordinary individual would believe after the Democrats’ embarrassing performance in their House impeachment hearings, followed by Nancy Pelosi’s ridiculous stunt to stall forwarding the articles of impeachment on to the Senate for trial that maybe, just maybe, they could put their heads together and formulate a new plan of attack against Trump.
Instead, where is their logic in continuing to replay the same movie over and over again and expecting a different ending? That, somehow, their prior lies and hoaxes would be more acceptable in the Senate than they were in the House. Especially considering it’s the same cast of dimwitted characters who were previously exposed for their bogus scams.
Who thinks like this?
Apparently, top ranking members of the Democratic Party. They have become so blinded in their hatred for the president — even though Nancy says she regularly prays for Trump — that all common sense of reasoning and intelligent discussion have been expunged from their memory banks.
Which would be fine, except they seriously expect the rest of us to swallow their load of B.S. Being obedient citizens, we’re supposed to robotically react to their commands, even though we instinctively know what they are telling us is not based upon the truth, or even close to it.
Fearing Trump will win again in November, Mr. Schiff is now pushing the notion that the election is already corrupted and “we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”
In other words, our vote won’t really count because Trump and the Russians have polluted the process. And since Democrats believe they are the smartest people on the planet, their “remove Trump now and we’ll produce the evidence later” mantra is ridiculously redundant.
Besides, on the bright side Dems’ are suggesting they are really doing us a favor; impeaching Trump in February means less fretting in November. With or without an election.
I’m positive Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and all the rest of the ultra-liberal 2020 Democrat presidential contenders would eagerly applaud Trump’s forced removal. As, probably, a few RINO Republicans.
The only problem is, is that it’s not going to happen. Regardless of how many fictitious stories are tossed about, or how many alleged crimes have been committed by Trump, the bottom-line in this whole wacky affair is that the Democrats are clueless in figuring-out how to promote a viable candidate that would at least offer some serious opposition to Trump’s campaign.
Even though there are several millionaires and billionaires in the Democratic lineup, none of them has an original thought of how to successfully lead the country. Instead, they all spew the tired old socialist propaganda of reduced Constitutional rights, increased governmental intervention and raise taxes. That’s their whole platform in a nutshell — in one form or another.
You know the Dems’ are panicky when even liberal filmmaker Michel Moore has hinted the Democratic strategy of constantly berating the president is beginning to backfire. People have heard enough of their claptrap and now they’re being told their vote may not count.
That remains to be seen in November.