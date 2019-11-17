CNN may have difficulty getting their facts straight, but they’re certain President Trump’s computer spell-check feature is not functioning during his tweeting sessions.
Yep, not only is the president presumed guilty of imagined constitutional infractions, but in the process he’s also violating the King’s English and making a mockery of the importance of correct spelling.
The world’s most powerful head-of-state is now having every word he’s ever spoken or tweeted monitored for accuracy, spelling and proper use. At a time when the nation’s economy is booming, unemployment at record lows, foreign influences in our business and international affairs finally being dealt with, it’s Trump’s grammatical faux pas that have provoked the ire of the language police.
This is what passes as “hard news reporting” at many mainstream media organizations.
Somehow, CNN found a few spare moments to report on something other than President Trump’s multi-year impeachment saga. While not divorced from Trump’s political travails, CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter commented on a Sunday, Nov. 3. 2019, show that “Everybody makes spelling mistakes. But on Twitter, Trump makes a lot more of them than most people.
“It’s not the biggest thing in the world, but it still matters. Accuracy always matters,” Stelter reminded his viewing audience.
A VIP in the news business should know. Especially one employed by CNN News, a frequent transgressor of accuracy or factual reporting. Or, even reporting a serious news story at all.
For instance, their continued silence in publicly providing the details of child sex-trafficker Jeffery Epstein’s suspicious death in jail, or his association with influential colleagues and friends, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, raises concerns on the integrity of CNN’s reporting ethics. Seems if they can’t involve Trump in the story-line, then why waste air time?
So, how often does the president tweet spelling errors? According to Factba.se, an outfit created to track speeches, tweets and other spoken and written words of the president and politicians, Trump has committed 188 misspellings since @realDonaldTrump originated. On average, a misspelling about every five days.
Let’s keep this in perspective. Bill Frischling, CEO of FactSquared, said, “Since he’s (Trump) the 11th largest Twitter account in the world, somebody should be checking on it.”
One hundred and eighty-eight misspelled words — among thousands tweeted since Jan. 20, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2019 — doesn’t seem to be very alarming or unusual. Actually, his error rate is only 1.4 percent. Conversely, he’s correct 98.6 percent.
Even more amazing, at least to me, since 2009 — 10 years ago — Trump has recorded only 350 spelling mistakes, Frischling said. Yet, with an average of only 35 misspellings a year over a 10-year period, Frischling believes Trump needs to “turn on autocorrect” to help resolve his spelling flubs.
A rather petty complaint. Of course, media darlings Barrack Obama, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden scored higher in the Twitter spelling category. However, their volume of tweets are not nearly as great, nor interesting as Trump’s.
Not questioning the impartiality of the spelling survey, but if Joe Biden scores higher than anyone — a guy who plagiarizes and can’t hardly speak or write an intelligent sentence — then I’d have to rethink my opinion on the accurateness of the report.
But because it’s Trump — the most despised president ever, at least by liberal Democrats and mainstream talking mimics — his spelling errors have evolved into an issue of national concern. Perhaps another impeachable offense to add to his growing list of alleged presidential violations.
A president who can’t correctly spell and type ordinary words must be some kind of buffoon. Never mind his accusers are not exactly brainiacs or Spelling Bee finalists or even honest in their intentions. Their theme is always the same: “If Trump’s for it, then we’re against it. Period.”
It’s been facetiously rumored that if President Trump discovered a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and found a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the pharmaceutical industry, doctors, hospitals and the United Nations would all complain he was trying to put them out of business.
Further evidence that no good deed goes unpunished.