While the Democratic 2020 presidential election campaign is desperately trying to generate a modicum of public interest, one candidate’s wife openly admits her husband may not appeal to everyone but has the best chance of beating President Trump.
At least in her opinion. And for now, she may be right.
In spite of suffering from an acute case of foot-in-mouth boo-boos, Joe Biden is presently leading the pack of nearly two dozen contenders. Which is probably more of an acknowledgement of the dismal state of affairs within the Democratic Party than an endorsement of Biden’s lackluster campaign performances.
After all, one would think there would be a political advantage of being President Obama’s vice president. Not so far. For whatever reason, Joe has failed to enlist the former president’s support. Ordinarily, not a good sign of things to come.
Fortunately, Joe has managed to maintain a working relationship with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
In a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 19, 2019, Mrs. Biden admitted there were many different political views being expressed from the crowded field of candidates, but she believes Joe’s experience and Washington know-how is a definite edge over the others.
“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” she said, “but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”
Continuing with her plea, “If you’re looking at that, you’ve got to look at the polls. If they’re consistent, and they’re consistently saying the same thing, I think you can’t dismiss that.”
Then she hits the audience with her most passionate appeal, “Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care than Joe is but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election. And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I sort of personally like so-and-so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”
I can see the red, white and blue bumper sticker now: “Swallow — Joe Needs Your Vote.”
Admittedly, it’s not as catchy as “Hope and Change,” or “I’m With Her,” but it can reasonably be assumed no one else will mimic it. Especially since Joe announced Democrats “Choose truth over facts” — as if there’s a difference.
Still, Biden’s lead in the polls is not guaranteed to continue. With many months to go until the first state Democratic primary, his tendency to skew the facts and spew gaffe after gaffe, are probably the main reasons his aides are constantly in damage control. Presently, they’re insisting he scale back his campaign schedule and limit appearances to selected venues. The less he has an opportunity to freely speak, the better his chances of not committing more flub-ups.
Let’s face it, Joe is no silver-tongued orator. In fact, he often has difficulty finishing a complete sentence. To allow him to prattle unbridled would be an enormous disservice to his campaign and those struggling to figure out what he is trying to say. The excuse “It’s just Joe being Joe” has become boring, even though it’s an accurate explanation.
We witnessed a similar campaign strategy when Hillary Clinton was compelled to reduce her public appearances because of health-related issues. It is argued her absence from several key areas of the country eventually cost her an electoral college win.
If Biden is facing a comparable situation, his electability is far from certain, regardless how many times a voter may swallow.
Unless things suddenly change, there isn’t a Democratic presidential candidate who could keep pace with Trump in a head-to-head, no-holes-barred campaign. Except for having the advantages of an obviously biased Trump media, the Dems’ constant impeachment harangues, abortions anytime, gun controls, free health care and “socialism now” demands pose no serious threat to Trump’s accomplishments. Lacking a serious message and a serious messenger, every one of the 20-plus contenders would eventually choke from the exhaust fumes of Trump’s whirling-dervish campaigning style.
He proved this point in 2016, when he sprinted from last place in the 17- candidate Republican presidential field to ultimately winning the party’s nomination and finally grasping the golden ring, the White House.
If Biden somehow emerges as the Democratic front-runner, he’s really going to stammer and stutter when facing Trump. His continuous stream of faux pas will become even more legendary.
Not that that possibility is a hindrance. Brain doctor, Dr. Neal Kassel, who operated on Biden following an aneurysm while serving in the Senate many years ago, quipped, “Joe Biden, of all the politicians in Washington, is the only one that I’m certain has a brain, because I have seen it. That’s more than I can say about all the other candidates or the incumbents.”
Candidly, the doctor satirically insinuated there is an absence of brain function in the majority of congressional members or candidates for president.
In actuality, that’s probably Washington’s least best-kept secret.