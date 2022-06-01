A new law awaiting Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature would solve a problem which does not exist.
HB 2237, sponsored by Republican Rep. Jake Hoffman, would make it illegal to register to vote on Election Day – a move he says is needed to prevent same-day registrations, which he believes is a “very distrustful process.”
Arizona law currently states that anyone seeking to vote in an election must be registered 29 days before the election takes place. There is neither evidence of a scheme to register people after the deadline in prior elections, nor any other signs of fraudulent behavior in our state associated with same-day registration.
The law would also not prevent a same-day registration or automatic voter registration provisions from being adopted by voters or the Legislature itself in the future.
Instead of passing laws with no practical effect in order to score points with voters of a certain ideology or mindset, our legislators should be focused on addressing real issues that impact our daily lives.
If Rep. Hoffman is looking for a problem that needs to be addressed, there are numerous other issues that could use attention, including border issues, affordable housing, water, rising poverty rates, drug overdoses and many others.
Lawmakers who instead are creating solutions in need of a problem are doing nothing more than wasting taxpayers’ time and distracting from the actual issues they should be tackling.
If lawmakers like Hoffman are truly interested in securing our elections, passing laws with no practical effect is not the way to go. Instead, legislators should be working together on what issues, if any, exist with the election system in our state and move forward with real-world solutions.
Want to require voters to show identification before casting a ballot? Feel the need to limit those who can vote using an early ballot? Want to automatically register everyone to vote when they get a driver’s license, so the process is more inclusive?
Whatever new rules and regulations we may have on our elections going forward, they should be done with key motives in mind. Voting should be an easy, straightforward process for anyone and everyone legally eligible to cast a vote.
Any law that strays away from that key principle should be examined closely for ulterior motives. Is a lawmaker just looking to score points with their base by repeating talking points from the national party? Or are they truly interested in fair, honest elections for all citizens?
While the Supreme Court decision to gut what was left of the Voting Rights Act last year was based on a pair of Arizona cases, we should not lose sight of why that seminal election legislation was passed in the first place.
Voting should be open and equally accessible to all under the law, regardless of sex, gender, race, age, disability or political affiliation.
Instead, legislators are currently passing laws that may restrict who can vote, or worse yet, laws that are completely pointless other than to attempt to curry favor with a certain portion of the electorate.
Come election time, we expect voters to keep in mind which legislators are working to solve real problems, and remember which ones did nothing but waste time and money.