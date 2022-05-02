My brother Pat arrived home in the states on Saturday, nearly two months to the day he left to go help out in Ukraine.
He plans to return in about three weeks.
The past several weeks have seen more lows than highs, which is in keeping pace with how the war is being played out. At one point, the family members who communicate with Pat on WhatsApp could sense he needed a break. A lack of sleep, an inability to say “no” and experiencing and hearing one horrific story after another were taking their toll. Come home, we said. We’ll make sure you get back there whenever you want.
In the end, Pat took some time for himself and made the call. We don’t know or care if he pondered our advice — get 10 Shearers in a room and you’ll get 11 opinions — but we’re glad he’s taking some time. We don’t plan to bother him much.
Here’s some of what played out in the past few weeks. There’s more we can’t share, and it’s some wild stuff. Let’s just say you’d all be encouraged by the behind-the-scenes work getting done by people whose names you’ll never hear, faces you’ll never see.
On the road
Pat had a nine-passenger van donated to him and he was stoked. Needed some work and it’s in Estonia, but he’ll have it upon his return. He had to obtain e-residency in Estonia to get it registered in his name. (We’re pretty sure he’s still an American…)
The longer he’s there, the more well-known he has become — and, apparently, trusted. He recently landed a pass “that will get me through any checkpoint without being stopped and searched.” We won’t go into detail on how he got that one, or from whom, but it’s a huge time-saver.
He also obtained a heavy-duty bulletproof vest — a few weeks later than we’d have liked, but at least he has it. Friends in Austria landed a couple of them for him.
A good friend
A 79-year-old Ukrainian woman is Pat’s latest girlfriend. “She speaks very good English!” he wrote to us. “She was teaching me how to pick up Ukrainian girls. She said invite them to dinner telling them that they can practice their English!”
There is time for laughs, but the dating will probably have to wait. Too much to do.
Keeping tabs
He continues doing interviews with KTAR radio out of Phoenix. A Phoenix television reporter also flew to Poland and interviewed him for a story. The reporter was told by his editor that he’d better not even think of crossing into Ukraine. Pat said he was going to try to get the guy to go over anyway. (I didn’t ask.)
I told Pat he needed to write down or record his thoughts. His response: “If I had even a minute left in the day to record something, I would record myself snoring so I could remember what sleep sounds like.”
One night, he had less than three hours of sleep. The next, just one hour. Why? Because the need continues to grow — hauling people, supplies, whatever is called for. “We got hit again today,” he wrote. “They are getting closer to home. The stories of people starving to death and forced to move to Russia are growing…”
Frustrating messages
Pat has a friend in China who estimated 80 percent of the Chinese people back Putin.
“Their government is lying to them and likely will attack Taiwan,” he said.
The Chinese aren’t the only ones being duped. Pat sent us a propaganda video being played in Russia. It’s beyond silly, and it doesn’t take much of an expert to expose it for the fraud it is.
The video depicts bombings in Ukraine that Russia claims were done by Ukraine’s own troops — killing their own people.
One scene shows a bombed out bus with injured and dead people aboard — yet the building next to it is pristine. Not a scorch mark, broken window or hint of damage.
The blood looked fake (two months into this, we know what the real stuff looks like), the camera work too slick, and I think I saw one of the “dead” guys move.
Russian filmmakers wouldn’t make it in Hollywood. They’re as bad as their army.
Yet it’s frustrating that this type of information is out there and that people believe it. Here’s what Pat wrote:
“I am going to send you a video a Russian friend sent to me. When I told her it was all lies and pointed out about them shutting down social media and stuff, she said I don’t know the truth, that they know the truth and I am thousands of kilometers away, so I shouldn’t talk. I told her I have been here for 6 weeks and would be glad to send her proof but pointed out she would be arrested for having the truth. She shut up and never said another word.”
Dan Shearer is the editor of the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun, a sister paper of the Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era.