Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D), can always be counted on for a good political stunt.
Not considered a deep-thinker — rather a party loyalist willing to do whatever necessary — Pelosi recently exposed her failure to grasp the seriousness of the riots rolling through her former hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.
Specifically, the toppling of a statue of Christopher Columbus standing at the entrance to the city’s Little Italy neighborhood.
The statue was then dragged to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and tossed into the water. A contemporary reenactment, I suppose, of the Boston Tea Party, only without the tax, tea or British troops nearby.
The on-going protests are in response to the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis, Minn. police officer.
At least that was the original intention. However, the situation soon spiraled out of control and numerous cities began experiencing large scale rioting, arson, looting and murders under the guise of promoting Black Lives Matter.
In Baltimore, it’s not exactly clear why the Columbus statue was torn down, since George Floyd wasn’t an Italian American.
However, Nancy Pelosi is an Italian American, born and raised in Baltimore. Her father was a former mayor of the city, as was one of her brothers.
So, when Nancy was asked at a news conference, June 9, 2020, what she thought of protesters pulling down the statue of Columbus, she nonchalantly replied “People will do what they do.” Later adding “I don’t care that much about statues.”
After reflecting upon the ridiculousness of her answer, she attempted to smooth-over the bumbling comment by insisting “it’s up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see.” Nevertheless, she insisted the statue’s desecration “doesn’t diminish my pride in my Italian American heritage.”
While destroying a statue may not diminish her pride, it probably adversely affects the pride of local residents who have viewed the monument since 1984 when President Ronald Reagan participated in its dedication.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), quickly responded “It’s disappointing that Speaker Pelosi has lost touch with the Baltimore community that her family served.”
Finally realizing there’s a distinction between a mob destroying public property and removing a statue by lawful means, Pelosi tactfully insisted — “I do think from a safety standpoint it would be a good idea to have it taken down if the community doesn’t want it.”
As usual, Nancy’s reply was almost absurd; the statue was already resting in mud at the bottom of the harbor. A little late to “have it taken down” safely.
Pelosi wasn’t through exposing her ignorance or lack of compassion, insisting she looks toward the future instead of symbols of the past. “I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings” she merrily boasted. Maybe not an ordinary confession, but to go public with it illustrates Nancy’s narcissistic fascination with herself.
Hope she maintains the same whimsical attitude when/if she is ever voted out of office.
Representing the ultra-liberal San Francisco area, it may take an earthquake to dislodge her, because I’m not certain the voters have enough sense to do it.
In her nearly 45 years (since 1976) in various government positions (she’s 80 years old), Pelosi still hasn’t figured out that sometimes it’s best to keep your mouth shut and have people think you’re of average intelligence, than to wag the tongue and remove all doubt.