According to easily verified casualty reports, the COVID-19 virus has, in five or six months, killed many more Americans than the combined total of a lot of our wars. This includes the added numbers of those who died in our Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, The Spanish-American War, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the terrorist attack of 9/11, the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War.
Enough to make any rational person give pause. Of course rationality suggests common sense and reason, commodities seriously lacking in much of the current American psyche.
A fine example of this may be seen at the Duncan Post Office. An official U.S. Postal Service sign, highlighted in bright colors, outside the portal to the interior lobby and counter, specifies that a patron must wear a protective facial mask to enter. But those same visitors to this federal property, from Duncan and other parts of Greenlee County as well as Virden, N.M. may be seen routinely disregarding that specific edict.
Perhaps they don’t care about the health and welfare of the postal service employees within and they almost surely don’t know that nonconformance with such decrees can be grounds for a day in federal court, a fine, or up to 30 days imprisonment.
The first thought might be shrugged off, although closure of the facility due to employee illness would be much more than an inconvenience, but perhaps the last two, the fine and jail time might actually catch someone’s attention. Hopefully, the Greenlee County sheriff is at least on board with this situation.
The sign outside the Duncan Post Office states that the personnel working inside during this deadly pandemic of “an invisible enemy” as our President calls it, are heroes. Rightfully so. It is up to us to do our parts to keep them, and their essential work, as safe as possible. And it might just keep someone from being fined or incarcerated for being selfish.
John Wayne was attributed with a statement (although he actually stole it from a book called “The Friends of Eddie Coyle”) that went like this. “Life is hard; it’s even harder if you’re stupid.”
Luckily that doesn’t apply to any of us – does it?