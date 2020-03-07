Graham County is one of the most charming parts of Arizona. From its small-town friendliness to its picturesque landscape, there is no shortage of beauty and activity that provides for a high-quality lifestyle. But while scenic and peaceful, living in a rural area can come with challenges. One issue that’s becoming increasingly worrisome is our access to quality medical care. It is an issue many residents are concerned about, and it should be a top priority for our lawmakers.
For decades, air ambulances have been providing critical services during emergency situations. And while many may not realize it, they play an incredibly critical role in rural areas like ours.
Nearly 90 percent of patients who require air medical transportation have suffered a traumatic injury, an accident or a severe medical episode - car accidents, heart attacks, seizures or pregnancy complications, to name a few. Air ambulances help transport patients in a timely and effective manner.
These vehicles help avoid long road trips or traffic, and are stocked with all emergency service tools and equipment, including medical devices, medicine and trained professionals. I know I can speak for many in the region when I say that if my family or I were in a traumatic medical situation, I would want the option to use an air ambulance. It is the best chance patients have to live, and no one should be limited in receiving life-saving healthcare by his or her zip code.
Further complicating matters for rural areas, our country faces a rural health crisis. Hospitals and medical centers in the most remote areas are collapsing under extreme financial pressures. Many have closed in the last few years, and others are at serious risk of shutting down. It is more important than ever that we preserve and protect the services that ensure patients can receive the care they need.
Healthcare affordability and accessibility have been hotly contested issues in Washington for quite some time. We have all heard the rhetoric from our federal representatives that protecting our healthcare and making it more accessible is a top priority. Now it is time to hold them accountable.
Representative Tom O’Halleran maintains that he is committed to improving access to quality rural healthcare. That is certainly a cause both parties can get behind. However, his recent vote in favor of federal price controls on certain medical services is contrary to his stated commitment. Unfortunately, Rep. O’Halleran’s current stance would harm rural care by limiting our access to air ambulances.
Many living in Graham County, including many seniors and veterans, already travel hundreds of miles for basic care. But in an emergency, that is not an option. That is why I am calling on Rep. O’Halleran today to put patient care first and protect air ambulance services.
If Rep. O’Halleran fails to act, he will be doing a disservice to the people of his district. There are many benefits to living in a rural area, and we must ensure that access to medical care is one of them. I hope Rep. O’Halleran and his colleagues in Congress will do what’s right for one of America’s most vulnerable communities and protect patients’ access to air ambulances.
John Rhodes is Chairman of the Graham County Republican Party.