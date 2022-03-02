The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era are supporting the efforts of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition by highlighting several of the organizations your tax credits could help.
SEACUS is a local private non-profit that has been supporting seniors in the Gila Valley since 1978.
Our mission is to improve the quality of life for seniors in Graham and Greenlee counties through education and activity, family caregiver support, and quality compassionate care. Our goals are:
To give our aging and disabled community members the option to live in their homes safely, while maintaining their independence and dignity;
To support families facing the challenges of providing care for aging loved ones;
To engage active seniors in activities encouraging health and wellness also to protect vulnerable adults through community education and advocacy.
We provide services such as: Meals on Wheels, housekeeping, personal care, in-home respite, case management along with home modifications and adaptive aids.
During the last two years we have faced many challenges in maintaining the safety of our seniors and those of our staff along with the increased demand and need for such crucial services. Despite these challenges we were able to meet the needs of roughly 200 clients with little to no interruption. Last year, volunteers along with our staff delivered roughly 24,000 meals to our homebound seniors and distributed 160,000 pounds of food.
SEACUS continues to be committed to protecting the health of our seniors. We strive to provide quality services even during these difficult times. We continue to implement procedures within our agency to ensure we provide in home services in a safe manner.
Donations given to SEACUS through the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition allow us the flexibility to provide services that we feel meet the needs of our community.
SEACUS is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit up to $1,200 for filing jointly, or $800 if filing individually. You can receive this tax credit to offset your state income tax liability by donating to a qualified local nonprofit and schools. To learn more about this opportunity, visit our website at www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com.
