“I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public.” — Joe Biden commenting in an interview with CBS affiliate station KDKA 2, Pittsburg, PA, June 24, 2020, that if he was president he would try to make it mandatory for the people to wear face coverings. He repeated his views during a press conference on June 30, 2020.
Joe and I have differing ideas about many things and the mandatory wearing of face masks by government decree and enforcement is one of them. As a result, I fully expect to be branded a heretic for having the audacity to question expert health official’s opinion on the need of an individual to wear one — or the freedom not to.
If a person wishes to wear a mask, that’s their prerogative. At the same time, if a person chooses not to put one on, that should also be their individual choice.
According to ABC News, June 26, 2020, the wearing of face coverings are wildly diverse. Only 18 states require masks be worn full time in public; 28 states require masks be worn part time; and 4 states don’t require them at all. State mask mandates do not apply to children less than two years old or people with medical conditions which might prevent them from wearing one.
Recently, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, an organization representing several of the nation’s larger businesses ---Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target — issued a statement saying “We urge every governor to require consumers who are not incumbered by a medical condition to wear masks when shopping or in public spaces.”
Sounds sincere, and probably is, except for one major problem: No governor has the lawful authority, except in very rare and time limited situations, to order, or “require” by proclamation the general population, or “consumer,” to do anything.
A governor cannot enact a law by himself, any more than the president can enact a law by himself. They simply do not have the authority. Though, sometimes they think they do.
Nor, does a local board of supervisors or community mayor or city council.
This might help to explain a flurry of lawsuits challenging certain governors’ inappropriate conduct to prohibit people from opening their business during the lockdown or the wearing of face masks or any other restrictions that were not lawfully enacted by the legislative process.
However, through the corporate and business licensing process, state jurisdiction can be claimed and used as an enforcement tool. Some states have employed this process to force business owners to comply with certain regulations. In these cases, a governor may have limited authority. But this is an entirely different situation from compelling private citizens to obey a governmental edict.
Multiple nationwide county sheriffs have said they will not enforce face mask mandates because it is, basically, unenforceable.
Sheriffs in at least nine Texas counties, encompassing hundreds of thousands of people, are refusing to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order of July 1, 2020, that face coverings must be worn in public or risk fines up to $250. As noted, fines can be imposed but there is no language in the proclamation to enforce the action. Similar to having a gun with no bullets.
Why? For the very reason mentioned above — state governors do not have the authority to make laws on their own that will affect every citizen within the state. That’s not their job. If governors had such dictatorial responsibility, we wouldn’t need state legislatures.
So, I suggest if the Retail Industry Leaders Association wants to make mask wearing mandatory, it begins by lobbying various state and congressional representatives. They can discuss the issue in legislative sessions and if there is enough support, bring the matter to a vote.
Or, business owners can require customers wear masks before entering their establishments. That’s entirely within their purview since it’s their private business and they can make decisions regarding its operation.
Otherwise, these attempted end runs around the law is based upon bluff and the people’s ignorance of how the system really works.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford.