If the situation wasn’t so pathetic in Seattle, Wash., it’d almost be humorous. Even more unbelievable, Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee, was totally surprised to learn a portion of the city had been recently captured by gangs of rioters.
Responding to a reporter’s question about the incident, Inslee said on June 10, 2020 “That’s news to me, so I’ll have to reserve any comment about it.” He further remarked when told protesters were not allowing anyone to enter the area “I have not heard anything about that.”
Non-peaceful protesters seized about seven-blocks within Seattle’s city limits and declared itself a separate nation. What next, United Nations recognition?
To make sure everyone is safe and secure, a makeshift wall was erected around the area called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or “CHAZ.” Gee, a wall — just like President Trump wants along our southern border with Mexico.
Apparently, having a wall is now OK, just as long as it confines the protesters from the rest of Seattle’s citizens.
Also, CHAZ is a country without its own utilities, transportation system, schools, farming industry, industrial base, airport, military, functioning government or anything else commonly associated with a civilized society. It simply exists because it was pirated by rampaging looters and thugs stealing everything they could get their hands on.
But wait, as usual there’s more to the story. In the evolving CHAZ society, its leaders have decided to change their name from “CHAZ” — which supposedly stands for “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” — to the more appropriate “CHOP.” Apparently, their hastily concocted city council decided “Capitol Hill Organized Protesters” was a truer representation of their actual ambitions.
So, as of this writing, CHOP, not CHAZ, is the politically correct terminology. Keep that in mind when donating to their “Go Fund Me” account. Could change tomorrow.
Of course, it wouldn’t be too terribly difficult for Seattle’s city government to shut down CHAZ — simply turn off electricity and water to the area and stop all service and delivery vehicles from entering.
I sincerely doubt most of the occupiers are sufficiently dedicated to their cause to go hungry or thirsty for very long. Violent civil disobedience begins to lose its luster when there’s no more stores to pillage or burn. Somehow, the chant “No Justice — No Peace” begins to fade into obscurity after all the snacks and Gatorade is gone.
However, Seattle’s Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan may not be willing to do the obvious. Instead, she has referred to the riot and subsequent occupation as having a “block party atmosphere.”
CNN host Chris Cuomo asker her “how long” she thought the occupation of CHAZ would continue, Durkan replied “I don’t know. We could have a summer of love.”
Clueless.
She’s also told President Trump to “go back to his bunker” after he advocated possible activation of the National Guard to restore order. President Trump replied “One way or the other, it is going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.”
Seattle police previously abandoned a local police precinct after rioters overran the area. Police Chief, Carmen Best, insisted the police would return eventually because the protesters wouldn’t be allowed to remain forever behind barricades.
Sounds like an interesting place to visit: Security fence surrounding the property, cheap burned-out housing, no annoying malls or Walmart’s, no city hall to make rules and regulations, no police to harass residents, no restaurants or fast food joints, plenty of available parking and a social environment almost as pleasant as Tiananmen Square.
What’s not to like? Better buy a home or condo now before the real estate market really begins to heat up and prices skyrocket. Time-shares are also available. Bring the family and friends to enjoy a cool, relaxing summer vacation in one of Seattle’s premier neighborhoods. This could be your chance of a lifetime.
Friendly sales representatives are awaiting your call. Plus, the first 500 callers will receive absolutely free a slightly used brick and several pieces of broken window glass.
Hurry, this opportunity won’t last long!
A current passport with a “vegan only” stamp may be required to enter the nation of CHAZ.
Columnist Mike Bibb lives in Safford