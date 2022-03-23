I am getting more and more concerned that innocent seniors are being coerced to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C). The insurance industry wants this business because it is an opportunity for them to make lots of money.
It pays very talented, famous people to mislead the public about the actual limitations of their health insurance programs. I am fairly certain these spokespeople have little or no knowledge of the deficiencies of these plans. As actors or sports figures they are very well paid to read a script not understanding what they are selling.
Medicare is actually pretty good heath insurance. It has some limitations that are used to sell Advantage plans. Dental, routine vision, and hearing benefits are not included. The ability to get elite specialty care or expensive cutting edge treatments is severely carved out of most Medicare Advantage plans and may not be covered. They have a Pre-Authorization process required to get payment for many possibly expensive and desperately needed care or treatments. This process is cumbersome and purposefully slow.It is almost universally not approved; 30% of physicians report inability to get patients needed treatments.
The Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) is investigating these plans for fraudulent advertising. They are trying to get legislation that will require change in the deceit in their marketing to Medicare recipients.
We need health insurance to protect us when we become ill. If you are sure that you will never require complex medical care, you will like an Advantage Plan. Any American Senior can not in good common sense be certain they won’t require complex and expensive care.
Elite Medical providers may not be included in the “Plan Network” of providers. At this time The Mayo Clinic will not even give an appointment to United Healthcare Advantage Plan enrollees because they almost never receive an approved pre-authorization for payment.
All physicians and specialists may need elite care center help in diagnosing and treating very difficult cases. The money saved, the dental benefits etc. won’t make up for the inability to access elite medical professionals.
One of the most distressing facts is Medicare Advantage plans cost the taxpayer significantly more than traditional Medicare plans. Also if you wish to change back to traditional Medicare your supplement may be allowed to deny coverage for any pre-existing conditions.
I am pleased with my traditional Medicare, Medigap Supplement and Part D Pharmacy benefits. I am on expensive treatments and prescriptions. I would be paying thousands of dollars monthly without these benefits.I have not had to do pre-authorizations or fight with my insurance for payments. I am also doing very well with my chronic health issues.
The true cost to your health is probably not worth the free premiums for inadequate health insurance. Please be skeptical of these products.