How much does it cost to send a letter from unincorporated Franklin, Arizona 85534 (population 92) along the Arizona-New Mexico border to Franklin, Maine 04634 (pop. 1,370)?
It costs 55 cents...the same as a letter from Franklin, Kentucky 42134 (pop. 8,408) to Franklin, Iowa 52625 (population 143).
Residents in these Franklins — and in at least four dozen other cities and counties around the country named Franklin — rely on the United States Postal Service to deliver their correspondence, essential medicines, magazines, catalogs and all kinds of other necessities of daily life.
Why do I mention all these Franklins?
Of course, it’s because our nation’s first Postmaster General was none other than Benjamin Franklin, named to the job in 1775 by the Second Continental Congress.
In fact, our nation’s founders deemed postal service so important that they empowered Congress “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads” in the United States Constitution.
Since its inception by Franklin as the Post Office Department 245 years ago, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has helped bind Americans together through dependable and affordable mail service to every address in the country.
You may know your local mail carrier. He or she is often the only point of personal contact an average citizen may have with the federal government.
The USPS has experienced financial difficulty for some years due to declining mail volume, though this declining volume in letters has been offset by an increase in revenue from package deliveries.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the USPS’s financial difficulties is the fact that in 2006, Republican-sponsored legislation in Congress forced the USPS to prefund its future health care benefit payments to retirees for the next 75 years…a punitive, expensive requirement that no other private business has had to endure.
Now, to add insult to injury, President Trump wants to smother the USPS with vindictive rate increases in a year when citizens already need the USPS more than ever as we deal with the largest public health crisis in our history.
Who would suffer if the USPS died?
The biggest victims of letting the USPS die might be our nation’s rural and oftentimes elderly communities that most commercial delivery services would find unprofitable to serve.
The USPS serves every single address in the United States, and millions of Americans continue to rely on the USPS for correspondence, goods and products that would be prohibitively expensive to deliver by commercial carriers.
So then, as a Republican former Member of Congress and member of Republicans for Integrity, I ask why my party’s leaders might wish to kill the USPS.
Perhaps it’s because today’s Republicans seem to fear increased voter turnout that mail-in voting would facilitate?
Five states already conduct their elections by mail-in ballots and these results have been praised by both parties for their increased voter participation, greater security (paper ballots cannot be hacked) and now, voter safety in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
Georgia recently held a primary election marred by malfunctioning voting machines and lengthy lines, leading the ethics watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to urge Congress to consult with the USPS Inspector General to make sure USPS can support expanded vote by mail demands in upcoming primaries and elections.
Throughout our nation’s history, the fabric of our civil society has depended on universal postal service for every American, and it’s as important now as it was 250 years ago..
So, if you have 55 cents, you can send a letter from near the Franklin Mountains in Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow, the northernmost settlement in the United States), Alaska 99723 to Franklin, Georgia 30217.
A safe, cost-effective national election — preserving our nation’s democratic future — might hinge on the survival of our postal service.
Saving the USPS should have every American’s stamp of approval.
John LeBoutillier is a Republican former United States Congressman and member of Republicans for Integrity, which brings together Republican former Members of Congress who seek to put “country before party.”