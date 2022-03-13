Are electric vehicles (EVs) really going to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) cars on American roads in the years to come? No one knows for sure. But there are significant obstacles ahead.
The first thing to remember is that electricity isn’t an energy source. It’s a way to move energy from one place to another. All of the electrons that are pumped into an EV in order to make it useful must come first from some actual energy source, upstream on our creaking, overtaxed electric grid.
Some of these sources—wind, solar, hydro—don’t produce harmful emissions. Some—coal, natural gas—do produce such emissions as they’re burned to produce electricity. And one source—nuclear—doesn’t produce harmful emissions, but does create a troublesome and, so far, politically unsolvable disposal problem with radioactive waste.
Grid power in America today is generated roughly as follows: 40 percent from natural gas, 20 percent from coal, 20 percent from nuclear, and 20 percent from renewables (mostly wind, solar and hydro).
Since that’s where grid energy comes from, that’s also where EV power comes from. The snazzy Tesla just ahead of you in traffic may not look so snazzy when you consider that 60 percent of its power comes from burning fossil fuels. It’s a “zero emission” vehicle only if you ignore that fact. And let’s not even think about the radioactive waste it’s helping to create.
So, we see that EVs aren’t quite the environmental gems they’re made out to be. But even so, they produce fewer emissions overall than ICE vehicles, so let’s get at it, right? Why not replace the whole fleet of ICE cars in America with EVs?
Unfortunately, the switch from ICE to EV simply doesn’t “scale” well, to use a term popular among economists and systems analysts. That means we can do a little of it, but not a lot of it. The resources necessary to build EVs, particularly EV battery packs, are limited, and in high demand. For example, a team of scientists in the U.K. recently warned that if the U.K.’s cars are replaced by EVs by 2050, as currently planned by the government, it will require almost twice the world’s current supply of cobalt. And the U.K. has about one-ninth as many cars as we have in the U.S.
Also, little of the infrastructure needed for large numbers of EVs is yet in place in the U.S. It will take, by most estimates, hundreds of billions of dollars—probably more than a trillion, and maybe several trillion—to create that expanded generation and distribution capacity. In a declining empire beset by massive unpayable debt, poorly maintained roads and bridges, and seemingly intractable social problems, it might be unwise to bet on that infrastructure ever actually appearing. Say what you will about ICE vehicles, at least the infrastructure to support them is already in place.
So, here’s my stab at a prediction: EVs in America will continue for the foreseeable future to be what they are now: pricey status symbols for well-to-do people who don’t actually drive very much. Even with expanded massive government subsidies, it’s doubtful that EVs will get beyond perhaps ten percent of vehicles on the road here.
The good news: some of them will look really cool!