The Republican Party held its 2020 convention without adopting a platform – an unprecedented failure by a major political party to adopt a core set of proposed governing principles.
But wait! The party did post a toothless (and unofficial) list of principles on its website of “what it means to be a Republican.”
I am a former Republican Senator and now a member of Republicans for Integrity. Here’s my honest point-by-point critique of the Republican Party’s so-called “principles.”
Spoiler alert: what a joke these “principles” are in today’s Republican Party.
The Republican Party claims to believe that our:
“Country is exceptional”
America has been an exceptional beacon of hope for 200 years, but now, we are mocked – or pitied.
“Constitution should be honored, valued, and upheld”
Republicans have repeatedly ignored the constitution!
“Leaders should serve the people, not special interests”
The number of Hatch Act violations by the President, his family and his cabinet demonstrates that today’s Republicans use their positions to line their pockets.
“Families and communities should be strong and free from government intrusion”
Republican leaders support deeper intrusions into the lives of Americans every day. Tear gas, rubber bullets and broken bones in our cities represent the worst form of government intrusion.
“Institution of traditional marriage is the foundation of society”
Traditional marriage is even better for married Republicans who can pay hush money to their secret mistresses
“Government should be smaller, smarter and more efficient”
Stupid Republican budget cuts made our government smaller – but at what cost? EPA – cut by 25 percent, jeopardizing safe drinking water and clean air; CDC – where “crisis management” has cost over 165,000 lives and counting; the U.S. Postal Service – to thwart democracy and access to voting. The Republican tax cuts for the rich – ballooned our federal budget deficit to record highs, even before the pandemic.
“Health care decisions should be made by us and our doctors”
The Affordable Care Act helps more than 20 million Americans make their own medical decisions, saving $2.3 trillion.
“Paychecks should not be wasted on poorly run government programs”
Agreed. Now, show us one agency or program that Republicans have improved.
“Military must be strong and prepared to defend our shores”
Agreed. Why then, are Republicans not outraged at Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan? Why are they allowing Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of American forces from Germany? Why are they allowing an unprecedented weakening of America’s international security alliances?
“Culture should respect and protect life”
Is our party protecting black, brown, red, yellow, Jewish and Muslim lives?
“Children should never be left in failing schools”
Agreed. Why are Republicans constantly cutting education budgets?
And why do Republicans want to reopen schools against the advice of public health officials?
“Veterans should have the best care and opportunities in the world”
Agreed, but Republican budget cuts jeopardize the health and welfare of veterans and their families.
“Social programs should help lift people out of poverty”
Absolutely. 60 percent of the Republican tax cuts for the rich have made income disparity more extreme. With Republican leadership, the rich keep getting richer and the poorer keep getting poorer.
“America should be energy independent”
Study after study makes it clear that deploying clean energy technologies can not only make us energy independent, but also provide more jobs than we dreamed possible: For example, look at the 62,106 clean energy jobs in Arizona! Actions speak louder than words. Trust matters.
I cannot trust Republicans anymore to do the right thing for our economy, our healthcare, our national security, system of justice or this planet.
Vote as though your future depends on it...because it does.
David Durenberger served as a Republican Senator from Minnesota from 1978 through 1995 and is a founding member of Republicans for Integrity, which is a group of Republican former Members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives who place people before partisan politics.