April 17-23 is designated as National Volunteer Week in recognition of the millions of people who dedicate their time, energy and resources to a cause, event or organization and ask for nothing in return except the satisfaction of making someone’s life or the community a little better.
“Every day, Americans are giving their love and labor to care for seniors, help communities rebuild after disasters, support veterans and military families, tackle climate change, guide and mentor our youth, serve and strengthen the democratic process, feed the hungry, and keep communities healthy and safe,” says President Biden’s proclamation for this year’s recognition week.
“Tens of millions of Americans collectively volunteer billions of hours of their time each year. This commitment to service represents the best of who we are as Americans.”
In Graham County, myriad organizations, nonprofits and businesses rely on the help of volunteers who donate their skill, experience and elbow grease in order to keep all aspects of the group running, from office tasks and organizing fundraisers to cleaning up trash.
Without these volunteers donating thousands of hours of their personal time, along with the monetary and other obligations that often come with giving back, many organizations and functions that are a part of daily life here would simply vanish.
How many people would go hungry or without basic resources without the volunteers, how many events would be canceled?
The impact and importance of those who volunteer cannot be overstated, and we join the chorus of voices expressing gratitude for everything they do to make our corner of Arizona an even better place to live.
If you have a cause, belief or idea that you want to support by volunteering your time, then you’re in luck. As previously mentioned, there is no shortage of organizations doing great work in our community that could use your help.
Start by doing a little research into what groups are out there, and how those might align with your interests and skill sets. Don’t set yourself up for failure by committing to a group you have no connection with, or a task in which you have no experience or passion.
Once you find a group that you would like to serve, be realistic with your time and what you’re able to dedicate to them. Being unreliable or failing to accomplish the goals or tasks given by the group will just make things worse for everyone involved.
And finally, enjoy yourself. Spending time with like-minded individuals and working toward a common goal to improve the community can create a sense of achievement and purpose that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.
We again thank those who have already decided to give back to their community in some way, and encourage everyone else who is able to find a way to make even a small contribution toward the greater good. If all of us were to do that, the world would be a much better place indeed.