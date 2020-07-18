I voted Republican for 56 years. When I saw Donald Trump make fun of a disabled reporter, I knew he wasn’t a good person. I recognized how Trump appealed to people’s fears and hates. He was a divider, not a uniter. I then voted for my first Democrat, Hillary Clinton. She had devoted her life to serving our country, but she wasn’t popular and she was a woman and a campaign of misinformation went viral. I was ready to accept the new president, but after three years of watching Trump try to pit Americans against each other, I became a Democrat in March of 2020.
Just as Trump supporters can’t understand why people hate Trump, I can’t understand anyone who believes in this man. Now with the coronavirus pandemic, I realize that many Trump supporters don’t believe in science and are eager to believe conspiracy theories. Trump is excellent at creating or backing conspiracy theories. I also wonder if his supporters were fans of The Apprentice, a top television show. Maybe they wanted a reality star as president. Too bad that Trump doesn’t believe in reality.
And what I call “Trump Christians” have made a blot on true Christians. When everything has to do with abortions and the LGBT community, when securing justices at the expense of supporting an amoral president who doesn’t know anything about the Bible, I recognize a group I call “Trump Christians.” I have discovered that it is the Democrats who are really pro-life. They do believe in a woman making decisions about her own body, but they encourage non-judgmental organizations such as Planned Parenthood to help women get perspective and find solutions to life problems. Unlike Republicans, Democrats aren’t just pro-fetus but are also pro-life. They will get children out of cages. They will look at programs to feed the 1 out of 7 children that are food insecure. They are concerned about all children having equal opportunities to education. Can you say that of our current Republican administration?
Go ahead and fly your Blue-line flag. Go ahead and think Democrats want to do away with police and want to take everyone’s guns and believe that the far left will takeover the country. Go ahead and support a man who has five friends convicted as felons and who commuted the sentence of one of them who has said he has lots of information on Trump. Go ahead and believe everything is a hoax or fake news. Go ahead and believe that the Russians didn’t help Trump get elected. Go ahead and refuse to say, “Black Lives Matter.” Go ahead and refuse to wear a mask during this frightening increase in COVID-19 cases. Live and die by Trump. Problem is, we all are.
Paula Price is a Safford resident.