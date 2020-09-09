I’ve often wondered, and maybe you have too, what is the actual number of deaths caused from COVID-19 only? That’s to say, eliminating all the other contributing health factors, how many U.S. citizens have perished as a result of the coronavirus contagion by itself?
There doesn’t seem to be much news about it, maybe because the billions of dollars involved in our current accounting, vaccine research and treatment efforts would probably be jeopardy if the real COVID-19 deaths statistics were known.
Well, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently released the number. And, it ain’t in the hundreds of thousands. Or even close.
Would you believe 9,683? About the population of Safford.
To date, according to the CDC’s recent report, Aug. 26, 2020, less than ten thousand fatalities have occurred from COVID-19 only listed on their death certificates, out of a total of 168,864. Around 6% of reported deaths. That’s an average of about 194 per state.
The remaining 94% of fatalities had at least one additional “contributing cause of death.” Many recorded deaths had several diseases listed, including COVID.
The CDC said:
“Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.”
“Contributing cause of death conditions” is similar to listing an auto accident fatality with cancer as a “contributing cause.” The higher the number of deaths from underlying medical conditions, the more inflated health costs, treatment, prevention procedures and government regulations can be expected under the guise of COVID-19.
We see this everyday with tens of millions of people walking around with facemasks to help prevent the spread of a disease that has actually been solely responsible for the deaths of only 0.0029% of the people in a country with a population of about 330 million. Apparently, most of the remaining deaths are the result of diseases or medical conditions that were already present in the individual. COVID was simply an additional illness which ultimately overwhelmed a person’s weakened conditioned.
A few of the health issues listed by the CDC include “influenza and pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, vascular and unspecified dementia, cardiac arrest, heart failure and renal (kidney) failure.”
Many health officials have insisted from the beginning that current “comorbidities” were more serious than the actual virus, and a person was more susceptible of dying from an existing health condition than from COVID. A comorbidity is defined as “The simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases or conditions in a patient.”
As a result of these new statistics from the CDC, it seems almost unbelievable than an entire nation has been compelled to nearly shut down, totally altering its religious, academic, business and social lifestyles in order to comply with the notion that only the most enlightened among us could guide our society to a safer place.
Nevertheless, the argument rages with the CDC saying one thing, and good old Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying another.
Who’s right? Take your pick on which one you believe is more factual in their assessment of the situation.
However, there’s one thing no one can deny — the COVID issue has become the celebrated excuse to impose economic and governmental rules and restrictions upon a society that was vastly different only seven or eight months ago.
Maybe that was the whole point.