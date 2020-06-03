At the very beginning of this COVID-19 mess many intelligent people were forced by horrific predictions of “experts” to impose severe disruptions to the lives of millions of Americans. I think the bulk of Americans accepted such measures as necessary. As more data has been gathered and after months of real-life experiences, the “horrific predictions” not only have failed to arise, but were likely ridiculously exaggerated from the beginning. I and many, if not a vast majority of, Americans think it is time to take our freedoms back.
Watching television news I have seen several elected officials lamenting that people are not observing “proper” procedures in the face of this horrid virus. Pictures of people standing around or sitting at crowded beaches, restaurants or bars fill the screen while someone wails how these individuals “threaten us all” by their collective “irresponsible behavior”.
Those consenting adults prominently displayed on the television are using life to take liberty to exercise a constitutional right to peaceably assemble in pursuit of happiness.
Critics’ condemnations are driven by their own fears that gathering in groups might result in COVID-19 exposure which might lead to infection which might lead to illness which might lead to hospitalization which might lead to death. Mighty lot of mights. Walking across the street might lead to slipping which might lead to falling which might lead to smashing one’s head against the curb which might lead to death. Such things have happened.
These critics remain safely in quarantine, wear masks and exercise social distancing. So if the critics, following their own advice, do everything to keep themselves from being infected, what are they worried about? Those on the screens are adults making their own decisions on how to live their own lives. None of them are going to critics homes to drag them into the street and force them to shake hands.
Pictured are healthy Americans who, according to all evidence to date, risk at worse a mild fever for a couple days. And yes, they do risk spreading this disease---among themselves.
Those at high risk will need to remain socially distant and exercise precautions--whether other people party or not. Let’s not be stupid and presuppose anyone advocates storming nursing homes to cough in the faces of elderly residents. Again, in response to my detractors, I object to arresting someone for choosing NOT to dine at a crowded restaurant, I think it wrong to issue citations to anyone who decides to walk the streets wearing mask and gloves.
On the other hand I question the right of a relative few “experts”, elected officials, fear mongers and such to place an entire nation under house arrest based upon THIER fears and THEIR worries about what MIGHT happen. Especially when all THEIR predictions of dire consequences have proven substantially false.
In contrast the negative consequences brought by following their “orders” have PROVEN vast and dire. Unemployment through the roof, domestic violence soars, businesses closing--many forever, suicides up, Chicago’s deadliest Memorial Weekend in four years, depression is up, medical conditions untreated for fear of going to the doctor, hospitals going bankrupt, the list is broad and long.
If a tally were taken I would dare say the “lockdown” cost at least as many lives as it MIGHT have saved. Certainly the economic cost is far greater. One of my detractors asked who will pay burial costs for all who MIGHT die due to “irresponsible people” spreading COVID-19. I ask, who will pay the rent bills, utility bills, food bills, tuition bills, clothing bills, medical bills, burial costs, etc. for all those whose lives HAVE been disrupted by conditions imposed by “experts” and fear mongers?
Statement: There is an almost 100% probability of a another wave of COVID infections. Maybe not this year, but certainly in the not too distant future.
Question: Should the populace accept another “lock down”?
Suggestion: Any who choose to place themselves under quarantine are welcome to do so. Those who are at high risk (nursing homes and etc.) should be provided specialized measures and equipment to protect them from infection. Those who wish not to disrupt their lives must be allowed to exercise their basic constitutional and human rights to make decisions and accept the risks and consequences of those decisions.
Observation: If quarantines are truly effective in preventing infections--those people will be “safe”. If measures to protect at-risk people are truly effective--those people will be “safe”. The only people “unsafe” will be those who choose to accept the risk. If the “experts” are right, all the “stupid” people will die shaking hands without masks. The “smart” people will continue living quarantined in their homes, at-risk persons will survive and natural selection will have left the “experts” in charge. What’s wrong with that?
Ultimately the question is: Whose right is most right?
The right of one person to be or feel safe?
Or
The right of another person to be or feel free?
David Morse is a Pima resident.