On the Courier’s Facebook page, we asked, “What are your thoughts on male coaches for female teams and female coaches for male teams?”
More than 20 people responded, and here is a representative sampling of their comments.
Sara Denault: “From my few years of experience as a coach, I’ve learned structure/discipline and mutual respect are the foundations for a successful team. Learning the game comes with time and is a never-ending process really. Being a man or woman doesn’t matter, but kids will respond differently to the opposite sex. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. I would not want to coach high school boys, though. LOL. Too much ego! Bravo to anyone that coaches a boys team.”
Rhonda Villalba: “This is just funny to me! Because our district just hired an awesome female coach for varsity boys basketball and obviously people and athletes are still burnt about it. What are they afraid of? Actually having to play defense this year? There are plenty of male coaches that coach the girls and it’s never an issue. So why now? If you’re a true dedicated athlete, you play because you love the game regardless of who your coach is. Go Bulldogs!”
Torey Cranford: “A coach is a coach. As long as they know what they are doing, should anything else matter? We have male teachers teaching female students and female teachers teaching male students. Coaches are teachers. Come on, what’s the real question? Do women understand male sports?”
Tabatha DeMann: “I despise this question. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but why pit the sexes against each other? The best person should coach.”
Chase Kerr: “The best coach should coach. My high school coach was female and led us to the state championship game all 4 years winning the whole thing twice. She was 5 foot nothing and could make a 6-foot, 8-inch 17-year-old boy feel 2-feet tall when she needed to. We had good grades. Stayed out of trouble and won! The best coach should coach.”
Nicole Evans Lunt: “It’s never been a question or even a thought to consider historically! Only now that women are stepping up into that position are people having to check their insecurities at the door.”
Ericka Ruiz: “It’s OK but can be uncomfortable.”