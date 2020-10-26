monika ragland.jpg

Nice and green - This photo from the Blue River area proves trees will grow in the most unexpected areas.

 Monika Ragland photo

With the weather turning cooler, we're positive people are getting out and about to enjoy the weather while social distancing. We'd love to see your photos. Just send them to editor@eacourier.com and they might just end up in the paper and online. 

