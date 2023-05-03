The city of Safford is moving forward with a 15-acre new park complex, which will be located at Discovery Park Boulevard and 8th Avenue.
A community meeting was held Tuesday to present park amenities and seek the public’s opinion on design elements. Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. has partnered with the city to conduct these changes.
Some major amenities proposed for the new park complex included an amphitheater, splash pad, pickleball courts, playground equipment areas and a pinch-less zipline. A possible idea for the amphitheater was to have it hold up to 500 people and possibly host events for the city of Safford.
The public in attendance was asked to vote for the specified amenities and their themes, which included a river, sky island, agricultural and mountain theme. A suggested “pioneer” theme was proposed by the public as well. Those in attendance were given six stickers to stick on boards that featured the specific themes and designs for the amenities and were allowed to mix and match their choices — choosing whichever top six choices they preferred.
“When we get your ideas, we’ll then take it forward into what’s appropriate for this park and this community,” landscape architect Rebeca Field of Kimley-Horn said. “But what we’re trying to understand is what types of things do you want to see. We have different theming options, we have different options within some of the play components — we’d like to see how you feel about those.”
During the presentation Field showed the project schedule which included, a draft master plan: end of July, final master plan: mid-September, 30 percent plans: mid-October, 60 percent plans: end of November, 90 percent plans and final submittals: early 2024 and an estimated construction start date of late spring 2024.
The 30 percent through 90 percent plans consist of construction drawings. The drawings will feature enough details of the park where Field and her associates will be able to determine pricing and how the complex is going to look. The higher percent of the plan, the higher the design level.
“This is our chance as a community to really start defining what that vision is and what the look of this park can be,” Field said. “How is this park going to exemplify what Safford is and what it means to be a resident and community member here.”
The budget of this project is $2.4 million, that amount coming from both city funds and funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“We think it’s a really great opportunity for the community to have a really interesting and different space for a new community park,” Field said.