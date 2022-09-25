16251_A.jpg

Much like humans, dogs and cats can struggle with aging- and weight-related health issues. In fact, three out of five cats and dogs are overweight or obese, according to Packaged Facts' U.S. Pet Market Outlook.

Pet obesity can lead to several health issues and problems, including diabetes, cancer and osteoarthritis, according to research published in Veterinary Medicine. While leading a sedentary lifestyle and overfeeding are common factors that can lead to pets becoming overweight or obese, these simple tips from the pet food experts at Go! Solutions can help you manage your dog's or cat's weight to ensure it lives a happy and healthy life.

16251_B.jpg

