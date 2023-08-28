5 ways to get your pets ready for fall
PHOTO FAMILY FEATURES

Pets provide unconditional love to their companions. In return, it's important to make sure they live happy and healthy lives by providing the best care possible. This means making sure that in addition to food, treats and toys, they receive daily care for their eyes, ears and overall health.

With a desire to bring a dog into his family's lives, Albert, a Bausch + Lomb employee, rescued a terrier mix named Watson. However, it soon became apparent Watson needed some extra love and care to help protect his eyes and ears from irritation and excess buildup. When finding a remedy proved difficult, Albert worked with veterinarians to develop Project Watson Health Care for Dogs, a comprehensive line of quality products targeting these specific areas.

Tags

Load comments