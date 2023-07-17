Amazing benefits to seniors having pets
Pets offer companionship and unconditional love. While they are fitting for any family, seniors may find that having a pet is especially beneficial.

The organization A Place for Mom, which helps match families with senior living residences, says pets provide a comfort system that produces measurable health results. Caring for pets and being around them can produce a chemical chain reaction in the brain that may help to lower stress hormones while also increasing production of the feel-good hormone serotonin.

