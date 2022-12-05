Beautiful calico beats odds, but now needs help

Meet Baby Girl. Baby Girl is a very special lady. We took her into the rescue in February 2019, when her caretakers were moving away. They didn't want to leave her all alone. This is her story ...
Baby Girl was adopted into a family when she was a young kitten. They were responsible enough to have Baby Girl spayed, and sadly, they also had her declawed. Declawing is a very painful procedure that can have lifelong medical implications and stops a cat from normal, natural behavior. Declawing is considered a cruel and painful procedure and is currently banned in many countries, including two U.S. states.
When Baby Girl was about 6 months old, the family she loved so much moved away — without her. They just put her outside and drove off. They left her all alone to fend for herself. She waited for them, but they never came back for her.
Thankfully, some nice neighbors saw her living alone, out on the streets in Morenci. They knew the family had moved away, and they wanted to help Baby Girl. As she was declawed, she would not be able to hunt nor defend herself from predators. The neighbors could not take Baby Girl into their home but chose to provide her with food, water and pets outside. This beautiful, long-haired calico lady lived as an outdoor kitty for the next 10 years — quite a record, as outdoor kitties face many dangers living outside, especially in a small rural mining town in Arizona where Baby Girl lived.
Due to some life changes, the caretakers planned to move to a new city far away. They knew that Baby Girl would not be able to survive if they left her there alone. It was December 2018. Even in Arizona, it gets quite cold in the winter. The temperatures were below freezing. The caretakers reached out to Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona to see if we could help. We were able to take Baby Girl into rescue two months later.
Baby Girl was absolutely delighted to be an indoor kitty again! She had missed having a home so much. She got right into the big bed, curled up and fell asleep. She was finally safe, warm and loved. Baby Girl is now 14 years old, and she is still loving life as an indoor-only kitty in her Senior Kitty foster home.
About four months ago, Baby Girl started having some trouble chewing the hard cat food. She very much liked to eat canned cat food, though! Recently, Baby Girl has been having trouble eating canned food, too, as well as the Temptations treats that she used to look forward to so much. Now, she can no longer eat them because her teeth have become very painful. At this time, she is eating only dry kibble soaked in warm water to make it soft for her.
Baby Girl needs to see the kitty dentist. Estimates for the care of her teeth are approximately $1,200, provided there are no unexpected surprises that would add to the cost. At this time, the dentist is expecting to have to pull all of her teeth.
We are asking for donations to help with Baby Girl’s dental visit. We want her to feel good again and go back to enjoying her indoor cat life and all of its treats.
There are several ways you can help if you would like to sponsor Baby Girl's surgery. Please put Baby Girl in the memo so we know to designate it to her.
You can send donations via Venmo at this QR code or @Desert-Cat-Rescue Donate via PayPal, using the email address desertcatrescue@gmail.com., or by mail at P.O. Box 1238. Thatcher, AZ 85552.