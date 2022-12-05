Baby Girl

Meet Baby Girl. Baby Girl is a very special lady. We took her into the rescue in February 2019, when her caretakers were moving away. They didn't want to leave her all alone. This is her story ...

Baby Girl was adopted into a family when she was a young kitten. They were responsible enough to have Baby Girl spayed, and sadly, they also had her declawed. Declawing is a very painful procedure that can have lifelong medical implications and stops a cat from normal, natural behavior. Declawing is considered a cruel and painful procedure and is currently banned in many countries, including two U.S. states.

Beautiful calico beats odds, but now needs help

