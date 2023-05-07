Cat lovers are advised to beware of a scam that could result in acquiring a pet under false pretenses and lead to unintended consequences.
Cheryl Christensen, executive director of Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary of Arizona, warned in a social media post that scammers have been "adopting" out cats while posing as representatives of the cat rescue.
One of the problems is that while animals that Desert Cat Rescue re-home are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and tested for common feline diseases, such is not the case with the cats being offered by the scammers.
"The cats they are 'adopting' out are getting pregnant and creating more unwanted litters of kittens," Christensen said.
She said she has been advised it is common practice for scammers to "piggyback" on rescue posts to rehome or sell unfixed animals.
"It is a serious issue in our community," she said.
Christensen advised potential adopters to make sure they are dealing with an actual Desert Cat Rescue representative.
"We charge adoption fees and have procedures we follow, including an adoption contract," she said. "You will receive all of your cat's or kitten's medical records, including their microchip numbers with instructions on how to register it.
Persons who have concerns about the legitimacy of a cat adopt should call Desert Cat Rescue at (928) 965-4323 or email desertcatrescue@gmail.org.