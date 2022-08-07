Born to please: Research suggests pups are wired to learn our cues

University researchers evaluated social communication skills in 375 budding service dogs.

Dogs may have earned the title "man's best friend" because of how good they are at interacting with people. Those social skills may be present shortly after birth rather than learned.

That’s based on a 2021 University of Arizona study, which also found that genetics may help explain why some dogs perform better than others on social tasks such as following pointing gestures.

